 Charli D'Amelio shuts down accusations of using racial slur in video - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio shuts down accusations of using racial slur in video

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:07 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 20:10

by Dexerto
Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has experienced a rough few days, losing over a million followers after critics took issue with a joke she made during dinner — but now, a fellow influencer is accusing her of using a racial slur in a resurfaced video.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, at one point reaching well over 99 million followers just this month.

However, the 16-year-old internet superstar has begun to lose followers by the millions, after critics took offense to a joke she made during a family dinner, where she appeared to complain about not reaching 100 million followers in the span of a single year.

She took to Instagram live shortly after the mass unfollowing began, revealing that she’d even been sent death threats over the scandal — but now, a popular YouTuber is accusing Charli of using a racial slur, adding even more fuel to the fire.

Charli D'Amelio is shown next to Chef Aaron May.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for a joke she made during an episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelios.”

The YouTuber shared a video that appeared to show Charli and older sister Dixie rapping along to a song that dropped the slur, although the audio appeared to be highly distorted and a fan had zoomed in on Charli’s face.

Charli, having already clapped back at this particular YouTuber before, was quick to shut down the rumors by sharing the original video, which was markedly different than the version that had been spread online.

@trishlikefish88##stitch with @valerioleaked ##greenscreen♬ original sound – trishapaytas

In the real video, Charli and Dixie sing along to a number of different songs, the audio for which is not distorted, and never drop a slur throughout the video’s entirety.

“If you would like to see Dixie and I dancing with the actual sound, feel free to check out my Instagram story,” Charli said of the situation.

It seems like critics are doing everything they can to shut down the young star’s success, even after she tearfully explained that her 100 million follower “joke” was because she had something special in store for her fans, should she have reached the milestone in time.

Being defended by the likes of James Charles and others, it seems like Charli has a good support system in place — but this drama just goes to show how truly brutal the internet can be when it picks a target.

LoL streamer mortified after forgetting to mute mic in school Zoom class

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer scyrine plays LoL
Riot Games/Twitch/scyrine/Zoom

League of Legends Twitch streamer ‘Scyrine’ was left humiliated after he forgot to mute his microphone while in class on a Zoom call.

Due to the global health crisis, many jobs and even schools have moved completely online, with employees and students using Zoom – an online meeting software – to communicate with each other.

Of course, because everything is done at home now, it means that some students have ample opportunities to slack off or even play video games and stream on Twitch in class.

During a November 19 broadcast, the streamer was playing League of Legends and started raging at the exact moment his teacher was talking. Unknown to the player, however, he left his mic unmuted – meaning the entire class could hear him.

scyrine forgets to mute his microphone
Twitch/scyrine
The streamer forgot to mute his mic while in class.

“I’m done, I can’t play this game!” he exclaimed while standing up. “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I’m so f**king done, guys.”

As the streamer kept shouting, eventually the teacher stepped in and asked who was making all the noise.

“Guys, what is that?” she asked.

It was at this moment that Scyrine knew he screwed up. “I wasn’t muted,” he softly said.

“Guys at home, did someone have something go off accidentally?” she further inquired.

Sensing he had no other choice but to lie, Scyrine claimed his brother started making noise in his room.

“Josh, you got to ban your brother from the room, alright?” she requested. “Okay, so now Josh, you can answer that question.”

Unfortunately, because he was too busy playing League of Legends, the streamer had no idea what was even being discussed in class. After being given a multiple-choice question, he ended up incorrectly answering an easy query about check-cashing stores – much to the amusement of his chat.

“It’s two!” viewers spammed, shocked that he answered the multiple-choice question incorrectly.

This just goes to show that if you’re ever going to play a video game in class, you probably shouldn’t – but if you do, be sure your microphone is muted at all times.