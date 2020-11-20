Charli D'Amelio shuts down accusations of using racial slur in video - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has experienced a rough few days, losing over a million followers after critics took issue with a joke she made during dinner — but now, a fellow influencer is accusing her of using a racial slur in a resurfaced video.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, at one point reaching well over 99 million followers just this month.

However, the 16-year-old internet superstar has begun to lose followers by the millions, after critics took offense to a joke she made during a family dinner, where she appeared to complain about not reaching 100 million followers in the span of a single year.

She took to Instagram live shortly after the mass unfollowing began, revealing that she’d even been sent death threats over the scandal — but now, a popular YouTuber is accusing Charli of using a racial slur, adding even more fuel to the fire.

The YouTuber shared a video that appeared to show Charli and older sister Dixie rapping along to a song that dropped the slur, although the audio appeared to be highly distorted and a fan had zoomed in on Charli’s face.

Charli, having already clapped back at this particular YouTuber before, was quick to shut down the rumors by sharing the original video, which was markedly different than the version that had been spread online.

In the real video, Charli and Dixie sing along to a number of different songs, the audio for which is not distorted, and never drop a slur throughout the video’s entirety.

“If you would like to see Dixie and I dancing with the actual sound, feel free to check out my Instagram story,” Charli said of the situation.

The original version of the video shared by Trisha Paytas. The audio is noticeably different than the version shared by Trisha. pic.twitter.com/Nr8Jx7jKUE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

It seems like critics are doing everything they can to shut down the young star’s success, even after she tearfully explained that her 100 million follower “joke” was because she had something special in store for her fans, should she have reached the milestone in time.

Being defended by the likes of James Charles and others, it seems like Charli has a good support system in place — but this drama just goes to show how truly brutal the internet can be when it picks a target.