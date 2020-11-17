 Charli D’Amelio under fire for complaining about 95 million followers - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio under fire for complaining about 95 million followers

Published: 17/Nov/2020 0:43 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 0:44

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a vlog while tossing her hair.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio is known for having the most followers out of any other creator on the viral video app — but it seems that reaching less than 100 million in a year isn’t quite cutting it for the social media star.

2020 has certainly been a wildly successful year for miss D’Amelio; she surpassed longtime TikTok queen Loren Gray in March, becoming the platform’s most popular content creator in the process.

However, her winstreak wasn’t over, by far: Charli skyrocketed from 41 million followers to 99 million by November, marking an unprecedented rise to fame for just about any influencer.

Despite being on the precipice of a TikTok record, it seems that Charli was hoping to score the coveted 100 million follower mark within a year of hitting one million. However, it seems that time has passed on, leaving her craving for more time.

 

She spoke about the situation during a YouTube video with makeup artist James Charles on November 16, where she appeared to jokingly complain about not reaching the coveted goal.

“I wish I had more time!” she exclaimed. “Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

“Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles joked.

“I was just saying like, even numbers,” Charli laughed, sticking out her tongue in the camera.

(Topic begins at 14:57)

Dixie D’Amelio attempted to quickly end the video as if on cue, with Charli following suit, marking for a humorous end to a discussion that not many viewers found all too funny.

“It’s so stuck up to act like 95 million isn’t enough,” one commenter wrote of the conversation. “She should be happy, she has her whole life set for her.”

“She deserves to be humbled, I can’t stand her,” another chimed in.

“It’s very obviously a joke on James’s part, but still, she’s more famous at 16-17 than most people will ever be in their lifetimes,” another added. “And being a famous teen can inflate your ego something fierce.”

Charles has since spoken out about the situation and clarified that his question was, indeed, just a joke — but in spite of the obvious humor, Charli’s privileged position and follower comments are leaving more than a few critics a bit burnt.

PewDiePie reveals how he’s putting YouTube stream donations to good use

Published: 16/Nov/2020 23:12

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie in front of PC
YouTube: PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg reversed his decision to no longer take streaming donations, and instead came up with a unique solution on how to use the money to benefit others.

For millions of streamers, receiving money from viewers is a major source of revenue. However in 2020, donations became a hot topic of discussion ever since Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys put a $5 cap on them in October.

YouTube’s biggest content creator PewDiePie took things further on November 6 when he announced that he disabled fans donating to him altogether. However during his latest livestream, the Swede revealed he has a new plan to help others out.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie donats to small Twitch streamers during one of his videos.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The popular YouTuber donated to small Twitch streams in October.

PewDiePie gives YouTube stream donations away

While mainly being known for video content, in May PewDiePie made his move towards streaming when he a signed a major exclusivity deal with YouTube. During a November broadcast, the star told viewers he wouldn’t be accepting donations from fans after explaining that he felt “weird” about it as he didn’t need the money.

However Kjellberg reversed his decision on November 12, instead coming up with a new solution. “I have Super Chat on, but I’m donating Super Chat to charity from now on, by the way. So I am not keeping that revenue,” the 31-year-old told his audience.

Pewds then explained that he is combining his donations with his subscriber fees and giving them all to charity. “It will be a part of the monthly donation,”  he said, before clarifying that he will no longer shout out donations, but instead give the money away to charitable organizations.

The YouTuber also reiterated that he just wants to spend time hanging out with fans, and finds donations to be a distraction.

“I just enjoy talking to members and I find donations a little bit of a distraction,” he said, before he joked, “I know, it’s a problem, people are giving me money, it’s tough.”

This isn’t the first time PewDiePie has used his live platform to help out others. For the last six months, the content creator has given away all of his subscriber money to various charities. In October for instance, he donated $144k to a youth mental health org.

Instead of turning off donations, Kjellberg is now combining the money with his subs to help out those in need. The entertainer pointed out that he does not judge other streamers for taking money, rather that this is what makes the most sense for him.