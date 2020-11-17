Charli D’Amelio under fire for complaining about 95 million followers - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio is known for having the most followers out of any other creator on the viral video app — but it seems that reaching less than 100 million in a year isn’t quite cutting it for the social media star.

2020 has certainly been a wildly successful year for miss D’Amelio; she surpassed longtime TikTok queen Loren Gray in March, becoming the platform’s most popular content creator in the process.

However, her winstreak wasn’t over, by far: Charli skyrocketed from 41 million followers to 99 million by November, marking an unprecedented rise to fame for just about any influencer.

Despite being on the precipice of a TikTok record, it seems that Charli was hoping to score the coveted 100 million follower mark within a year of hitting one million. However, it seems that time has passed on, leaving her craving for more time.

She spoke about the situation during a YouTube video with makeup artist James Charles on November 16, where she appeared to jokingly complain about not reaching the coveted goal.

“I wish I had more time!” she exclaimed. “Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

“Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles joked.

“I was just saying like, even numbers,” Charli laughed, sticking out her tongue in the camera.

(Topic begins at 14:57)

Dixie D’Amelio attempted to quickly end the video as if on cue, with Charli following suit, marking for a humorous end to a discussion that not many viewers found all too funny.

“It’s so stuck up to act like 95 million isn’t enough,” one commenter wrote of the conversation. “She should be happy, she has her whole life set for her.”

“She deserves to be humbled, I can’t stand her,” another chimed in.

“It’s very obviously a joke on James’s part, but still, she’s more famous at 16-17 than most people will ever be in their lifetimes,” another added. “And being a famous teen can inflate your ego something fierce.”

Charles has since spoken out about the situation and clarified that his question was, indeed, just a joke — but in spite of the obvious humor, Charli’s privileged position and follower comments are leaving more than a few critics a bit burnt.