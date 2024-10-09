Haliey Welch responds to rumors she’s suing Hawk Tuah video creators Tim & Dee TV

Haliey Welch shut down the rumors about her filing a lawsuit against the YouTube creators behind her viral Hawk Tuah fame.

Despite facing some criticism for rising to fame over her ‘Hawk Tuah’ interview with Tim & Dee TV in June, Haliey Welch’s empire continues to grow.

In addition to having one of the top podcasts on Spotify, Welch uses her voice to advocate for animals with her very own foundation, Paws Across America.

As her fame grew, rumors about Welch potentially suing the YouTubers behind her ‘Hawk Tuah’ interview, Tim Dickerson and DeArius Marlow, went viral.

Article continues after ad

Though many posts on X suggested that Welch was poised to take legal action against Dickerson and Marlow, the star shut down the speculation.

“Fake news,” she captioned a photo of herself as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Welch shut the rumors down even further with an additional tweet, saying, “If I sued, it would be public, but I guess clout is being chased.”

Article continues after ad

Despite Welch claiming she wasn’t suing the YouTubers, Marlow suggested otherwise. “Not fake news, dropping a backstory vid on YouTube with all the receipts,” he said in a TikTok comment.

Article continues after ad

In July, Welch filed to trademark her viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ phrase, as she plans to use it for kitchen condiments like BBQ sauce and hot sauce.

Though the viral star seems to be one step ahead of Dickerson and Marlow, the YouTubers told the New York Times that if it weren’t for them, nobody would even know who Welch is.

“At the end of the day, nobody would know who she was if we didn’t bring it to light and post it,” said Marlow. “A lot of the audience who hadn’t seen us before think we grew off this one clip. People were treating it like we’re nobodies and didn’t already have a platform,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though Marlow alleged that a YouTube with further details about the lawsuit will be released, Welch seems to be unbothered.

Her fans also continue to show their support, as many lined up to meet her at Dreamhack Atlanta during her first Kick stream.