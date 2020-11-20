Twitch streamer 39daph hits out at “disgusting” attacks from K-Pop fans - Dexerto

Popular Twitch artist ‘39daph’ has hit back at the K-Pop community, specifically Blackpink stans, over comments she made about the fandom.

39daph has been the target of the K-Pop community this week after comments she made on a November 16 stream, about girl group Blackpink that went viral.

“Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash sh*t over and over and people are like ‘Oh my God, they’re so beautiful, they’re so great, look at them!’ Yeah they’re really popular, but quality wise, they’re not great,” she said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She also stated the fandom was “crazy,” with people constantly harassing her to message friend Jae Park, a member of Korean rock group Day6, to do certain things.

“You K-Pop b*tches are crazy. They like DM me and go like ‘hey can you tell Jae to do this’. I’m like ‘why the f**k are you telling me to tell Jae how to act.’ F**k off.”

39daph doubled down on Twitter, putting out numerous tweets, including screenshots of DMs she was receiving from Blackpink fans. She continued to poke fun at the group though, stating in one tweet: “Blackpink more like Blackpoop.”

This led to 39daph being swarmed and targeted on Twitter. Members of the K-Pop fandom bombarded her tweets with insults.

However, the popular Twitch artist has fired back again, saying the Twitch community and the K-Pop community are so far apart, they should never really intersect.

blackoink more like blackpoop — daphne (@39daph) November 18, 2020

“The thing is, is that [K-Pop stans and Twitch streamers] are two corners of the internet that are so far apart, that they will literally never collide unless they go out of their way to look for each other. When I said that sh*t on my stream, [the K-Pop stans] came and found it and put it over there.”

She also condemned how the K-Pop community has treated her and other streamers who have called out parts of the fandom. The streamer claims she was sent images of self-harm, while other streamers have faced racist and homophobic abuse.

“They were like ‘you never should have said that’…but does that justify calling Macaiyla the N-word? Does it justify calling me a ‘corona spreader’ because I’m Chinese? Does it justify posting self harm…under my replies [on Twitter]? Does it justify literally spamming my Instagram and YouTube comment sections calling me ‘ugly fat b*tch’?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They assumed that I was a K-Pop trainee. Why? Because I’m Asian with light skin? And as someone else said ‘she thinks she’s superior because she’s Korean.’ What kind of projection is this? I’m not even Korean.”

39daph’s comments come after Jae Park himself called out the “toxic” side of the K-Pop community, claiming: “The younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

Earlier in 2020, 100 Thieves streamer Froste was targeted by the K-Pop community. The Mob member poked fun at uber-popular K-Pop group BTS, which led to fans trying to get his Twitter account banned.