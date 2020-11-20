 Twitch streamer 39daph hits out at “disgusting” attacks from K-Pop fans - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer 39daph hits out at “disgusting” attacks from K-Pop fans

Published: 20/Nov/2020 10:08

by David Purcell
39daph and Blackpink
Instagram: 39daph / Wikimedia Commons

Share

39daph

Popular Twitch artist ‘39daph’ has hit back at the K-Pop community, specifically Blackpink stans, over comments she made about the fandom.

39daph has been the target of the K-Pop community this week after comments she made on a November 16 stream, about girl group Blackpink that went viral.

“Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash sh*t over and over and people are like ‘Oh my God, they’re so beautiful, they’re so great, look at them!’ Yeah they’re really popular, but quality wise, they’re not great,” she said.

She also stated the fandom was “crazy,” with people constantly harassing her to message friend Jae Park, a member of Korean rock group Day6, to do certain things.

“You K-Pop b*tches are crazy. They like DM me and go like ‘hey can you tell Jae to do this’. I’m like ‘why the f**k are you telling me to tell Jae how to act.’ F**k off.”

39daph doubled down on Twitter, putting out numerous tweets, including screenshots of DMs she was receiving from Blackpink fans. She continued to poke fun at the group though, stating in one tweet: “Blackpink more like Blackpoop.”

This led to 39daph being swarmed and targeted on Twitter. Members of the K-Pop fandom bombarded her tweets with insults.

However, the popular Twitch artist has fired back again, saying the Twitch community and the K-Pop community are so far apart, they should never really intersect.

“The thing is, is that [K-Pop stans and Twitch streamers] are two corners of the internet that are so far apart, that they will literally never collide unless they go out of their way to look for each other. When I said that sh*t on my stream, [the K-Pop stans] came and found it and put it over there.”

She also condemned how the K-Pop community has treated her and other streamers who have called out parts of the fandom. The streamer claims she was sent images of self-harm, while other streamers have faced racist and homophobic abuse.

“They were like ‘you never should have said that’…but does that justify calling Macaiyla the N-word? Does it justify calling me a ‘corona spreader’ because I’m Chinese? Does it justify posting self harm…under my replies [on Twitter]? Does it justify literally spamming my Instagram and YouTube comment sections calling me ‘ugly fat b*tch’?”

“They assumed that I was a K-Pop trainee. Why? Because I’m Asian with light skin? And as someone else said ‘she thinks she’s superior because she’s Korean.’ What kind of projection is this? I’m not even Korean.”

39daph’s comments come after Jae Park himself called out the “toxic” side of the K-Pop community, claiming: “The younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

Earlier in 2020, 100 Thieves streamer Froste was targeted by the K-Pop community. The Mob member poked fun at uber-popular K-Pop group BTS, which led to fans trying to get his Twitter account banned.

Gaming

Players share hilarious reaction to PS5 restock selling out in seconds

Published: 19/Nov/2020 23:33

by Brent Koepp
PlayStation / Wal Mart

Share

PS5

“PlayStation 5 restock” trended on Twitter after stores sold out of the Sony console in literally seconds on November 19. Players took to social media to voice their frustrations.

Ever since its launch, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been this holiday’s hottest item. Stores across the world can’t keep the next-gen console in stock, and consumers are desperate to get their hands on one.

On November 19, stores like Walmart announced a restock of the PS5. Only, they sold out in seconds. Angry players left empty handed were stunned and frustrated by the disastrous availability – and vented their feelings online, as you do.

PlayStation 5 console and its retail box.
PlayStation
Stores are having trouble keeping PlayStation 5 in stock.

Gamers rage out after PS5 restock disaster

A similar story played out for many attempting to buy Sony’s next-gen console. Consumers were able to add the coveted hardware to their basket, only to be greeted by Walmart’s “oh deer” crash screen, made even more frustrating by displaying a photo of a smiling dog with reindeer antlers on.

Other users made it as far as entering their payment and shipping information, but by the time they clicked and confirmed their order, they were told the new PlayStation had already sold out.

On Twitter, #PS5Restock and #OhDeer began trending after the gaming community let out their rage using hilarious memes to describe the situation. Here are some of the best reactions.

PlayStation fans react

Many frustrated PlayStation fans used iconic clips from pop culture, such as Spongebob Squarepants or anime to express their anger with the restock lasting only seconds before selling out.

Other players raged out over Walmart’s now-infamous “Oh Deer” site crash screen which plagued those trying to purchase the console. The smiling dog in the Christmas outfit quickly became meme fodder, and even trended worldwide.

At the time of writing, Walmart has not made any public comment about the situation. It is also unclear when there will be another restock for the PS5. With Christmas just around the corner, the scarcity of the new console will only further fuel the demand for the hot item.

This isn’t the only time the PlayStation 5 has trended on social media over lack of stock. An hour after Sony announced pre-orders would go up 24 hours later, stores quickly broke the street date and put the next-gen hardware up for sale a day earlier than they were supposed to  – which also left many gamers frustrated.