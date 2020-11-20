 James Charles slams Charli D'Amelio's haters in TikTok rant - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

James Charles slams Charli D’Amelio’s haters in TikTok rant

Published: 20/Nov/2020 12:15

by Alice Hearing
TikTok: James Charles/ Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio James Charles TikTok

Beauty influencer James Charles has slammed Charli D’Amelio’s haters in an impassioned TikTok rant, explaining why he relates to Charli’s situation on a personal level.

This week Charli D’Amelio suffered a mass unfollowing after comments about her follower count that many are calling “ungrateful.” At the time of writing, she has lost 900,000 followers since Wednesday, November 18.

The 16-year-old is already miles ahead of other TikTok accounts, having surpassed Loren Gray in March to become the app’s most popular creator. In the space of a year, she has become a global social media star, securing brand deals and collaborations with some huge celebrities.

While on the precipice of hitting 100 million followers, in a video with her family and James Charles, she expressed that she was hoping to hit that milestone within a year of hitting one million and that she felt she needed more time.

James Charles and Charli D'Amelio
Instagram: James Charles
James appeared in the video with Charli which set off the backlash

The subsequent backlash was massive, prompting a wave of unfollows that took her further and further away from the record number. On November 19 she broke down crying during an Instagram Live, a result of the “bullying” she had received.

While certain influencers have helped drive the witchhunt, James Charles, who was involved in the initial video, has made his feelings about the situation known on TikTok, taking aim at the other creators who have driven the hate.

@jamescharles##stitch with @trishlikefish88 I will not be responding again so have fun going on a 10 video tangent about this one too♬ original sound – James Charles

In his TikTok, he explained that he became friends with D’Amelios because he felt as though he related to Charli’s rapid rise to fame: “I don’t need Charli and Charli does not need me. I became friends with the D’Amelio family as a whole very early on because this was all very very new to them.

I wanted to be a friend and a mentor anyway that I possibly could and Charli and I, despite not being the same age, had one thing in common, which is coming to the spotlight at a very very young age.”

Addressing the more infamous haters directly, he added, “You are in no position to be talking about me and my career so I highly recommend that you stop starting fights with people that are half your age, pack it up, and work on holding yourself and your best friends around you because they think you are the problem.”

He also made comments on  Twitter, comparing the situation to his own setbacks in 2019 during ‘Dramageddon’ when Tati Westbrook’s accusations sent his follower count falling by the millions, saying that the situation “does not sit right with him.”

“100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model?” he asked. “Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+-year-olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar.”

After her live stream, Charli has made no further comments as her follower count declines, but creators continue to be at each other’s throats over the debacle.

Pokemon

Twitch streamer loses it after ruining rare expensive Pokemon card

Published: 20/Nov/2020 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Wesbtw from Twitch and a Gigantamax Pikachu from Pokemon
Twitter: Wesbtw1/Pokemon

Share

Twitch streamer Wesbtw was left fuming after he managed to pack a $200 Pikachu card but had to ruin it because a viewer had paid for the pack to be bent before opening. 

In recent months, classic Pokemon cards have become all the rage again. Collectors from all over have been benefiting as people are spending absurd amounts to chase the holy grail cards.

Some have the pockets to just go direct and purchase an incredible card for an insane price, while others are chasing that rush of opening packs in the hopes of getting something incredible that might be worth a life-changing amount. Though, not everyone can pack a PSA 10 Chirozard or Blastoise and make thousands.

Instead, some collectors have to settle for a smaller amount. However, in the case of Twitch streamer Wesbtw, that profit was completely taken away because of a donation from a viewer. 

Screenshot of a 1999 1st edition booster box from the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
The Pokemon Company / Wizards of the Coast
The booster box from 1999 is now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The streamer, who has over 29,000 followers on Twitch, had a donation incentive in place where, if a viewer donated $50, he would bend the pack before revealing its contents. 

A viewer decided to take him up on that offer nearly three hours into his stream as he opened a Pokemon Sword and Shield Vivid Voltage pack. Wesbtw was pained to see the result of the bend, but it only got worse as he revealed his last card – a rare rainbow-themed VMax version of Pikachu.

He threw the card on the desk before putting his head in his hands and slumping in his card – resulting in the streamer sliding onto his floor. “Oh my God, it actually f**king happened,” Wesbtw called out, lamenting his luck at bending the card. 

For anyone out of the loop on the newer Pokemon cards, the one that the streamer is worth around $250, so he was set to make a nice chunk of change. However, the damage tanks the value somewhat. 

Even a round of 50 gifted subs to his channel couldn’t brighten the streamers mood, as he lamented his bad luck at bending, and ruining, such an expensive card.