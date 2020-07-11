Charli D'Amelio reportedly makes over $100K per sponsored TikTok

Internet sensation Charli D’Amelio has quickly risen to the top of TikTok, becoming the app’s most-followed creator - but just how much money is she making from the popular video-sharing platform?

After starting her TikTok channel in June 2019, it did not take Charli D'Amelio long to build a massive fan base on the platform, later becoming the first creator to hit 50 million followers for her dancing videos.

While TikTok’s unique algorithm makes it easier to pull in new viewers compared to other content-sharing sites such as YouTube or Twitch, finding ways to monetize your following on the app has proven to be more of a challenge for rising creators.

Charli D’Amelio has seemingly had less trouble in this regard, however, with reports from CelebrityNetWorth, revealing just how much money she makes from sponsored posts on her channel.

How much does Charli D'Amelio make on TikTok?

The report claims that Charli D’Amelio was charging, at a minimum, $100,000 for a single sponsored post on her TikTok page, which currently boasts an incredible 70.2 million followers.

This means that the TikTok star would easily be able to pull in $1 million annually from sponsored posts alone, if she simply posted ten of them within the year.

However, as her channel is continuing to shoot up in followers each day, it is likely that this number will also continue to rise.

They also estimated the 16-year-old's net worth at a jaw-dropping $4 million in total, highlighting the different streams in revenue such as her merch and endorsements as major factors.

Her most notable endorsement was her appearance in the Sabra Hummus ad during the 2020 Super Bowl broadcast, which reportedly earned her $1 million for her efforts. She only appeared in the ad for a matter of seconds.

She is also active on YouTube and Instagram, with tens of millions of supporters on her channels there as well and is seemingly showing no signs of slowing down.