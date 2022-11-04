Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker give relationship update amid breakup rumors

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has given fans an update on her relationship with Landon Barker after breakup rumors swirled between the internet-famous couple.

Charli D’Amelio is still reigning as one of TikTok’s top stars, boasting over 148 million followers after being unseated by fellow creator Khaby Lame over the summer.

This year has been a big one for Charli, who has also broken into the music biz with her very first song… and even nabbed a new boyfriend.

In July, Charli went public with Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. At first, paparazzi caught the two holding hands before they posted some affectionate pics to Instagram a short while later, sending the internet into a tizzy.

Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker celebrate 4-month anniversary

Their unexpected romance threw fans for a loop — especially after Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson, didn’t seem too happy with the pairing and even appeared to diss Charli in one of his songs.

This sparked a feud between Chase and Landon, as the two used to be friends. Since then, Charli hasn’t really posted many photos with her current boyfriend (aside from celebrating his birthday three weeks ago), leading some fans to expect the worst.

However, on November 3, Landon posted a silly selfie with his TikTok-famous girlfriend celebrating their four-month anniversary, meaning the couple likely started actually dating in early August.

Instagram: landonasherbarker / YouTube: Hollywire

That’s not all; Charli also posted a celebratory pic with Landon to her Instagram stories, further cementing their relationship status in spite of fans’ fears.

Instagram: charlidamelio

This latest update follows some drama surrounding Landon and Chase Hudson, with fans noticing that Landon had dressed up as two characters that Chase had gone as for Halloween last year, sparking claims that he “copied” Charli’s ex-man.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like the situation has affected their relationship and the TikTok couple is still going strong.