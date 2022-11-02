Landon Barker accused of “copying” Charli D’Amelio ex Chase Hudson’s Halloween costume

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Charli D’Amelio’s current boyfriend Landon Barker dressed up as Edward Scissorhands this year for Halloween. And while the costume itself is of course a pretty popular idea for the holiday, some fans have pointed out that it is the exact same thing Charli’s ex-boyfriend Chase “Huddy” Hudson wore two years ago.

Barker posted a TikTok of himself in the costume, captioning the video “without the scissors.” The video – which currently has over two million views – is filled with comments accusing Barker of having some sort of fixation with Charli’s ex-boyfriend.

One user wrote “I guess you’re obsessed with Chase”, while another commented that Barker is doing “anything he can to copy Chase.” However, others are defending the costume choice, stating how “just because Chase did it doesn’t mean he can’t.”

The love life of Charli D’Amelio is something her fans are fully invested in. When Charli made things official with Landon back in July 2022, fans went wild online. The first TikTok Charlie uploaded with Landon garnering over 32 million views in just three days.

And while the TikTok star does appear to be happy with Landon Barker, drama with her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson doesn’t seem to be going away. His recent song, “All The Things I Hate About You” seemingly calling out Charli and Landon for their new relationship.