 Charli D’Amelio accused of buying TikTok followers - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio accused of buying TikTok followers

Published: 24/Nov/2020 10:52

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Despite hitting 100 million TikTok followers at the weekend, Charli D’Amelio can’t catch a break. Thousands are now accusing her of buying the numbers.

While she was approaching the massive milestone, last week it suddenly looked as though Charli wasn’t going to reach it after all. Charli lost 1 million followers after fans called her “ungrateful” for being such a huge star on the platform.

In a video alongside James Charles and her family, Charli jokingly complained that she wasn’t going to hit 100 million within a year of her getting her first million, after which James replied to her “Was 95 million not enough for you?”

It resulted in a huge backlash and Charli suffered a wave of negative comments eventually resulting in a teary Instagram live where she addressed the criticism.

Charli officially hit 100 million followers on November 23

Charli wasn’t canceled forever though, as she quickly bounced back and hit her goalpost within a matter of days. But some people are suspicious that she has sprung back too quickly, and her comments on TikTok are covered in accusations that she bought the followers.

Some have pointed to a video going viral that shows people sifting through the accounts that follow her, noticing that many of her new followers appear to be blank accounts that don’t show that they’re following Charli when you click on who they’re following.

@kissmyasshleyyCharli getting canceled for no reason rn abt this snail stuff BUT look @ her followers & some aren’t following her. Who can explain 😳 ##fyp ##charli♬ original sound – ash

Another TikToker noticed that Charli’s follower count had unusual spikes, pointing out that “You can see that it happens every single minute at the 20-second mark…that seems suspicious doesn’t it?”

After these TikToks went viral, the top comments on Charli’s recent TikToks all accuse her of buying her followers. In a Christmas-themed video with her family posted yesterday, one comment read “Oh look it’s an Amazon box with followers inside.”

For now, it still seems as though the mass unfollowing was merely a bump in the road for TikTok’s Queen. Neither Charli nor her family have responded to the claims.

World of Warcraft

Twitch streamer avoids speeding ticket thanks to WoW Shadowlands

Published: 24/Nov/2020 10:55 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 10:57

by David Purcell
Shadowlands streamer
Blizzard / Twitch

World of Warcraft Shadowlands finally arrived on November 23 and while one Twitch streamer drove home far too fast to load it up with friends, the Police officer who stopped them completely understood. 

As many members of the community will know, the game’s latest expansion will bring together loads of new and returning players for an all-new story. There’s Covenants to mess around with, new quests to try out, and many will have been rushing home to play it after work.

Though, speeding is against the highway code and by driving too fast you are putting others in danger – which meant one streamer was unfortunately told to pull over by the Cops.

Usually, this would lead to a speeding ticket, but after explaining their reason for going too fast – to get home and throw Shadowlands on – the officer came in clutch and decided to turn a blind eye in what was quite a remarkable story.

Shadowlands is finally here and some are getting a bit to exicted.

Shadowlands saves Twitch streamer a speeding ticket

On release day, streamer bbnogames was already playing Shadowlands when his friend called, who presumably also streams with him.

They said: “Bro, hahaha. The Cop was like ‘yo, you know how fast you were going?’ I’m like dude I’m so sorry, this game is dropping soon, all my friends are waiting for me.

“He’s like ‘Shadowlands?’ And I’m like yeah, and he’s like OK go!”

 

After that, he said he was just five minutes away and eventually joined the team playing online. After that remarkable exchange with the Police officer, things went without a hitch, when really he could have been left with a hefty ticket to pay for his troubles.

Instead, they were able to link up together later in the night and jump into World of Warcraft’s latest expansion. Maybe next time, he won’t be so lucky.