Top five British TikTokers you need to follow - Dexerto

It often seems like the entirety of TikTok content comes out of creator houses based in Los Angeles like the Hype House, Sway House, or Clubhouse.

It’s important to remember that with the app comes an infinite amount of creativity and from many different locations around the world. Here, we’ve broken down a list of five TikTokers based in the UK who you may not have heard of, but you definitely should be watching.

TrippieHippie (Evie Meg)

TikToker Evie Meg is raising awareness for Tourette’s by helping people to laugh at her tics and one of her latest videos has some of the app’s biggest stars in hysterics.

Evie is a UK-based influencer and has amassed more than 8 million followers from posting videos raising awareness about her condition, filming her different tics, and how it affects her day-to-day life.

Ehiz

Ehiz is one of the fastest-growing British TikTokers, having gone from 1 million to more than 7 million followers from September to November. Ehiz is typically known for his comedic duets making fun of other creators, or his hilarious facial expressions.

After reaching 1 million followers, Ehiz posted an emotional paragraph on Instagram saying, “You all really make me smile and to know that I am putting a smile on someone’s face and inspiring many honestly is the best feeling in the world.”

Stuggybear

Slapstick comedian Stuggy has amassed almost 1 million followers and continues to grow in popularity. His videos typically consist of dry British and silly humor. He appeals to multiple age groups and makes jokes about what it’s like to live with his wife, and how weird he is on a daily basis.

Stuggy initially found popularity online through Vine after creating an account with his wife, and has continued to amass a large following on YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

Abi Clarke



Abi Clarke is a stand-up comedian who has transferred her incredible sketch-writing abilities to TikTok and has now earned half a million followers. Abi will often come up with fake scenarios surrounding lockdown, impersonate her cat, or get her parents involved.

Her most viral video imagines what it would be like if colleagues were brutally honest about how much of a breakdown they had at the weekend come Monday morning.

Jack Knightley



If you’re looking for dry, awkward British humor at its finest, follow Jack Knightley to see his hilarious comments underneath videos from some of the app’s biggest stars, and for his hilarious comparisons of British and American culture.

The 18-year-old creator from Devon now has over 400,000 followers and over 22 million likes across all his videos.