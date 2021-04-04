Lil Nas X calls for GTA Online to host virtual concerts - Dexerto

Lil Nas X, embroiled in the spice of drama over his latest hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” might be moving on to greener, virtual pastures — as he’s asking about virtual concerts in GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto Online has taken over Twitch recently, as the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP (roleplay) server has enabled a wide variety of content for renowned streamers and celebrities alike. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has taken over social media, as “Montero” spices up Twitter timelines and internet feeds.

And now, there seems to be a way for those two worlds to collide, with a recent tweet from Lil Nas X suggesting interest in a virtual concert in the GTA RP universe. This would likely follow in the footsteps of virtual concerts that have taken place in other games over the past year or so.

Advertisement

Around April 2020, Travis Scott performed a historic virtual show for his “ASTROWORLD” tour in Fortnite. And, even more relevantly, Lil Nas X actually performed a virtual Roblox concert back in November. While such a show hasn’t been done yet on NoPixel’s GTA Online server, the path to one seems reasonable.

gta should do virtual concerts — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 3, 2021

The king of Twitter, Lil Nas X boasts over six million followers on the platform. So when he sends out a five-word “GTA should do virtual concerts” tweet, it holds weight — enough to drive speculation almost immediately.

Read more: xQc slams NoPixel GTA RP players for shutting down storylines

With celebrities like NBA legend LeBron James and cultural icon Travis Scott trying to get in on NoPixel 3.0, it’s easy to draw a line between Lil Nas X’s tweet and the RP server. The biggest stars do deserve the biggest platforms, after all.

Advertisement

And that was the connection immediately drawn by notable streamer HasanAbi, who has a spot on the NoPixel server and wants the influential rapper to join up.

Lil Nas X concert on the NoPixel GTA Online RP server?

pull up — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 3, 2021

HasanAbi posted a simple reply to Lil Nas X, telling the musician to “pull up.” And, as viewers of his stream that day report, he also reached out to the iconoclast over DM (Twitter Direct Message) as well.

Read more: Partner of NoPixel owner reveals insane cost to keep GTA RP server running

Although there has been no confirmation that Lil Nas X even wants to perform himself in GTA or if it would be with NoPixel, this is intriguing new territory. It would take a degree of effort and some modifications, but a musician who has taken over social media and a game that has taken over Twitch would make for a legendary virtual event.