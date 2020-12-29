Logo
C9 Perkz hit by massive earthquake in Croatia while live on Twitch

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:34

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Perkz

A massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia was experienced live on League of Legends pro Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic’s Twitch stream, leaving the Cloud 9 mid-laner rattled.

Croatia was rocked by a strong earthquake on December 29, that reportedly killed multiple people and was felt as far away as Rome.

One person who felt the quake first hand was Perkz, who was streaming live on Twitch when it happened.

During the broadcast, things started off quite normal with the player competing in a League match when suddenly loud noises began to be heard off-screen, startling the Croatian.

“Holy sh*t,” he swore as his room began to bobble up and down, sending his webcam into a frenzy.

Eventually, he took his headphones off and went to check on someone else in his home, most likely his mother, leaving the game on in the process.

After talking with her in his native tongue, the C9 star returned to the game, but was admittingly having a hard time getting back into things.

“Yea, this morning is just crazy,” he said. “I think I’m going to have to stop streaming now. It’s just… I can’t play anymore actually.”

Perkz wrote in the game’s chat that his team should just forfeit as he couldn’t focus anymore after the shake.

Even though the match continued, Perkovic decided to just hightail it and leave the stream in the process, which was probably the right decision given how rattled he was.

Luckily, Perkz was okay and took to Twitter writing how this was the first time he had experienced an earthquake in his life.

This is hardly the first time that a streamer has experienced an earthquake during a live broadcast with a few happening in 2020 alone.

In January, JakeNBake felt a 5.3 magnitude quake in Japan while just talking with his viewers. Then, a bit later on in March, a Utah-based streamer had her Legend of Zelda run interrupted by a 5.7 magnitude quake.

Hopefully, Perkz and everyone affected can get back to normal soon and the death tolls are minimal. Early reports indicate six deaths and dozens injured.

Small Twitch streamers in shock after CouRage sends huge donations unexpectedly

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:20

by Alex Garton
YouTube: CouRage

It’s always good to give a little back, especially when it’s for a great cause. That’s why it was so amazing to see content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop give away $50,000 to small charity streamers. Their reactions were incredible and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Whether it’s on YouTube, Twitch, or any other platform, streaming is a great way to earn money for charity. It allows communities to rally together to reach a specific goal and spread awareness for good causes.

These charity streams often rely on the generosity of the audience and a lot of the time, the streamer themselves. So any donations, particularly to creators with a smaller community, mean so much in helping reach their goal.

Well, CouRage decided he would help some of these streamers hit their target by donating $5,000 to 10 separate charity streams.

Matt Shouse / Youtube
CouRage has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

CouRage makes huge donations to charity streamers

It never gets old seeing unsuspecting streamers get huge donations, especially when the money is going to a great cause they’re passionate about. As CouRage gifted $50,000 in total, it’s fair to say there were plenty of amazing reactions.

Every single donation is worth watching in the video but streamer CephasRed VS was a particular highlight. At the time he was hosting a singing stream for charity and performing Silent Night to his viewers. He certainly wasn’t expecting a massive donation and his reaction said it all:

“Woah, what the what, Woah wait a minute what… no way wow, CouRage coming in with the $5,000.”

It was obvious Cephas was overjoyed with the donation and revealed that this was his first-ever charity stream. It’s fair to say he exceeded his goal of $200 and blew the target out of the water.

Topic starts at 0:58

CouRage’s video highlights how many great streamers there are raising money for amazing causes. It’s definitely worth watching in its entirety to see every single reaction.

It’s clear that the donations made the day of every single streamer in the video. Fingers crossed CouRage makes more of this content in the future and provides us with even more creators to check out.