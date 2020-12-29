C9 Perkz hit by massive earthquake in Croatia while live on Twitch

A massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia was experienced live on League of Legends pro Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic’s Twitch stream, leaving the Cloud 9 mid-laner rattled.

Croatia was rocked by a strong earthquake on December 29, that reportedly killed multiple people and was felt as far away as Rome.

One person who felt the quake first hand was Perkz, who was streaming live on Twitch when it happened.

During the broadcast, things started off quite normal with the player competing in a League match when suddenly loud noises began to be heard off-screen, startling the Croatian.

“Holy sh*t,” he swore as his room began to bobble up and down, sending his webcam into a frenzy.

Eventually, he took his headphones off and went to check on someone else in his home, most likely his mother, leaving the game on in the process.

After talking with her in his native tongue, the C9 star returned to the game, but was admittingly having a hard time getting back into things.

“Yea, this morning is just crazy,” he said. “I think I’m going to have to stop streaming now. It’s just… I can’t play anymore actually.”

Perkz wrote in the game’s chat that his team should just forfeit as he couldn’t focus anymore after the shake.

Even though the match continued, Perkovic decided to just hightail it and leave the stream in the process, which was probably the right decision given how rattled he was.

first time I ever felt an earthquake and it was the strongest one ever in Croatia holy shite — Luka (@C9Perkz) December 29, 2020

Luckily, Perkz was okay and took to Twitter writing how this was the first time he had experienced an earthquake in his life.

This is hardly the first time that a streamer has experienced an earthquake during a live broadcast with a few happening in 2020 alone.

In January, JakeNBake felt a 5.3 magnitude quake in Japan while just talking with his viewers. Then, a bit later on in March, a Utah-based streamer had her Legend of Zelda run interrupted by a 5.7 magnitude quake.

Hopefully, Perkz and everyone affected can get back to normal soon and the death tolls are minimal. Early reports indicate six deaths and dozens injured.