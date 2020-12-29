Logo
Pokimane reveals how bizarre TikTok strike locked her Twitter account

Published: 29/Dec/2020 6:16 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 6:38

by Brad Norton
Pokimane confused
YouTube: Pokimane / Twitter

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys had her Twitter account locked momentarily and the explanation behind it all has left everyone scratching their heads.

The internet’s biggest content creators are constantly having to watch what they post online. A brief snippet of a song while walking down a random street could be enough to get their Twitch account taken down, for instance.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) has long been a touchy subject on both Twitch and YouTube, though the controversy spreads much further across social media. Now, Pokimane is the latest to be struck down as this time, her Twitter account was caught out..

While a handful of tweets were made back in January, a DMCA strike came through almost 12 months later. Her Twitter account was locked without warning, but now we know exactly why.

@pokisay so 💞♬ Say So – Doja Cat

A warning message came through to her Twitter account as a result of the temporary block. Alongside this standard DMCA outline, an email soon followed up linking the exact tweets in question.

“My Twitter account got locked because I tweeted ‘I love girls’ and did a TikTok,” she said on December 28. The first issue seemingly had nothing to do with material under copyright; it’s the TikTok that appeared to have flagged her account.

The January 11 upload was a simple video of Pokimane dancing along to Doja Cat’s ‘Say So. It became a huge trend at the start of the year. She was just the latest in a long list of influencers to put her spin on it.

This video has since been removed from the platform, almost 12 months after the fact. In order to unlock her account, all Pokimane had to do was “review Twitter’s Copyright Policy.”

Moments later and her presence on the social media network was restored.

Pokimane Twitter
Twitter: Pokimanelol
The original post has already been taken down from Pokimane’s Twitter.

If multiple DMCA strikes take down her account again in the near future, she could be looking at a proper suspension or even a ban. That’s the extreme end of things, though. What’s more likely is that nothing further comes as a result of this lone strike.

Given how this only just came through for a TikTok uploaded back in January, however, it’s safe to assume Pokimane – along with countless other influencers – will all be taking a look back. Essentially any snippet of material under copyright must be removed across the board.

Dixie D’Amelio & Madi Monroe among TikTokers slammed for holiday in the Bahamas

Published: 29/Dec/2020 5:09

by Brad Norton
TikTokers on holiday
Instagram: bryant

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

With 2020 winding down, a group of the internet’s most popular social media stars have all traveled overseas for one final getaway before the new year, but their online fans are far from thrilled.

Being some of the biggest personalities across social media can come with its ups and downs. Fans are constantly looking for any new scrap of information to latch onto. While most of these rumors are often false, the internet still runs wild with the information more often than not.

As a result, every decision that these influencers make often comes under scrutiny. The latest drama comes just before new year’s celebrations kick off around the world. While the United States is still feeling the effects of the ongoing global crisis, many TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube personalities have fled to the Bahamas.

Images first began circulating on December 28 when Madi Monroe sent out a picture from the comfort of her first-class seat. “I’m on my way,” she said while tagging popular photographer ‘Bryant,’ likely already there to capture the big trip.

Whether for a simple holiday or for an opportunity to create some new content over the new year, fans of these mega-popular stars aren’t all too happy with the news.

Various other pictures leaked once the celebs had landed, confirming Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and plenty of other influencers were in the group.

While local fans were happy to pose for pictures with them, those online were quick to slam their latest holiday. “Didn’t they just go like a few months ago,” one Instagram user questioned. “So unnecessary… literally, why did they need to do this?” others followed up.

Given the current state of America, while countless struggle with the crisis at hand, many believe this trip to the Bahamas to be ‘careless.’ “They are putting so many lives in danger,” another follower added.

Instagram comments
Instagram: tiktokroom
A number of fans voiced their outrage over the latest trip to the Bahamas.

None of those currently in the Bahamas have responded to the outrage online. While they’re enjoying time away, perhaps just weeks after their last trip to another exotic location, they’re unlikely to be all that concerned.

You can expect to see a ton of output coming from the group as soon as they’re all settled in for the new year’s celebrations.