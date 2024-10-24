LoL streamer falls out of window, goes into coma & almost dies only to tier list his injuries

After falling out of a third story window and being comatose for weeks, League of Legends streamer No Arm Whatley miraculously survived and was released from the hospital.

The League of Legends streamer took a long an unexpected leave of absense, only to come back weeks later and reveal that he’d been in a coma. He was trying to close a window on the third story of a building, only for the window to break out of its frame.

He then fell out of the building with it, cracking his skull open and requiring a number of emergency surgeries to survive. Whatley was in a coma for two weeks and in the hospital for seven before being released.

He then tweeted that he “cannot f**king wait to play League of Legends” and created a tier list ranking his life-threatening injuries.

The full list Whatley put together explaining his injuries reads as follows:

S-Tier

Acute Subdural Hemotoma

2 bleeds on brain

2 contusions (bruises) on brain

I’m bald now

A-Tier

Viscous Hemorrhaging in right eye

Submacular Hemorrhaging in left eye

B-Tier

Fractured Pelvis

Fractured Spine

Broken Foot

Permanent loss of taste (maybe)

Whatley explained that he sustained a number of traumatic brain injuries that resulted in internal bleeding. It got bad enough that doctors had to purposely crack open parts of his skull to release the pressure from blood welling up in his brain (this is what Acute Subdural Hemotomas are).

“I had to have what was called a Craniotomy, which means they had to smash my skull open to relieve the pressure. Which is a really f**ked up surgery, by the way. For weeks, I could manually move the pieces of my skull around inside my head. Really, really miserable one. Somehow, I survived it,” he explained, saying it was “miraculous” that he still had most of his brain functions intact.

He said the brain injuries were by far the worst part of the experience by his account, but he did put one other injury up in S-Tier: baldness.

“Although these [injuries] are far worse medically, this is very bad socially for me. My hairline’s not looking great. So, in S-Tier, baldness is also ranking there. Pretty rough, I don’t enjoy being bald.”

At least, despite all this, Whatley has kept his sense of humor. He also claimed he was still able to play Yuumi at a fairly low level, but that playing champions that require a lot of effort isn’t possible for him right now due to being almost completely blind.

However, the blindness has been a direct cause of internal bleeding in his brain, and it may clear up on its own or with additional surgery. He’s hoping to make enough of a recovery to return to playing League of Legends, with him keeping up on patch notes in the hospital. He plans to continue streaming in the meantime.