Kick streamer robbed by gang while livestreaming in dangerous neighborhood

A Kick streamer had his phone stolen by a group of men in South Africa while he was livestreaming, who were unaware that he was broadcasting.

Kick streamer Kangjoel is a South Korean IRL content creator with almost 50,000 followers, known for streaming his travels around the world.

While in Durban, South Africa, he was live while walking the streets during the day, with viewers warning him to leave the area due to safety concerns and the risk of robbery.

It wasn’t long before a group of men snatched his phone and took off, prompting the streamer to shout and chase after the thief.

The group managed to escape and jump into a van, but the thief holding Kangjoel’s phone accidentally pointed the camera at his face, unaware that content creator was livestreaming.

The incident occurred on October 25, just a day after the Kick streamer got jumped and nearly robbed by three men while on a night-time along the beach. Although he didn’t lose his phone, Kangjoel said he was kicked and punched by the assailants.



“That guy kicked me and then punched me. But I kept grabbing, I kept grabbing my phone. And then I pulled, tight. He fell off and ran. Ran away,” he said.

Viewers of the October 26 video noted that the South Korean streamer should’ve listened to his followers warning him. “Those anonymous tippers could’ve saved his phone if he actually paid attention to them,” one person commented.

“Omg and it happened just after he was being warned!!!” another wrote. “Should’ve listened to that comment,” a third said, referencing the tipper who urged Kangjoel to leave, warning he could “get hurt, robbed, or maybe stabbed.”

This isn’t the first time that Kangjoel has been robbed in South Africa. Last year, a woman ran away with his tripod while he was streaming on Kick.