Logan Paul explains why he ‘detests’ his old YouTube videos

Published: 29/Dec/2020 15:18

by Connor Bennett
Logan Paul on the impaulsive podcast
Logan Paul/imPaulsive Podcast

Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul has explained why he ‘detests’ his younger self and early YouTube vlogs, noting that he’s glad to have moved on from his previous experiences. 

A lot of content creators grow up in front of their audience, typically because they’ve been at it for a few years and want a reset or to change course.

For Logan Paul, he first blew up back in 2014 through Vine as a 19-year-old, before moving into YouTube full-time. On the Google-owned platform, Paul’s popularity has skyrocketed, but he hasn’t been shy of controversy – leading to time away from creating content on a few occasions. 

In recent months, he’s still made videos but they’re not as outlandish as they once were – and the 25-year-old has explained why he’s moved away from his old self, explaining that he detests how he once acted on YouTube. 

Youtube/Logan Paul
Logan Paul has over 22 million subscribers on Youtube.

The popular YouTuber was taking part in the ‘Post a photo of’ trend on Instagram when someone asked him to post a photo of himself from 2017 where he would post daily vlogs on YouTube, as well as some more outrageous videos.

Logan obliged but tagged the photo of himself holding some cash with a caption, saying that he’s learned so much from the phase – even adding that he hated how it changed him. “Posting this because I detest this version of myself,” he said. 

“I cringe at my old videos and hate that I let money and fame turn me into an intolerable asshole. I acknowledge this phase as a benchmark of youth and my journey, but glad it’s over and I learned as much as I did from it.”

Screenshot of Logan Paul's instagram post about his old self.
Instagram: Logan Paul
The YouTuber posted the photo on Instagram.

Unlike some of his fellow YouTubers, Logan hasn’t scrubbed his channel clean of anything he’s moved away from doing.

Instead, he’s seemingly using it as a lesson to himself and will continue to do so as he evolves further as a creator and as a person.

Summit1g overwhelmed with emotion after achieving “dream” for his father

Published: 29/Dec/2020 13:53

by Alex Garton
Twitch: summit1g

Summit1g

Despite Twitch’s flaws, it does provide us with some heartwarming and uplifting moments like how Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar opened up to his audience on stream about finally being able to buy his dad a house.

Beginning his streaming career in 2012, Summit has become a household name on Twitch. With nearly 40,000 viewers tuning in for every stream, he has a massive reach on the platform.

Summit is known for being very transparent and open with his fanbase. This was displayed in a recent stream where he expressed how happy he was to be able to purchase his dad a new house in the nearby area. The topic made for a heartfelt moment on stream where Summit couldn’t help but get emotional about finally fulfilling his “dream”.

Summit streaming on Twitch
Twitch: summit1g
Summit is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

Heartwarming moment on Summit’s stream

Summit opened his stream on December 28 with a smile on his face, excited to tell his fanbase about a dream he’d finally been able to make come true.

“Not all things in life have gone according to plan, but some things do… I’m successfully getting some family members out of California, it’s been a nice little dream of mine for a while,” he said, getting more and more emotional as he went on.

As the stream continued, Summit voiced how much respect he had for his dad and how amazing it felt to finally bring him closer. It’s obvious this was a huge achievement for him and a goal he’d been working on for a long time.

The fact that he decided to share it with his audience shows how much he values and appreciates them. Not every streamer would opt to tell their fanbase such personal news.

“But my dad, that’s a man I respect the most in life… to get him out here, that’s the dream to buy your dad a house,” Summit added, before taking a moment to compose himself after tearing up.

No one wants to see anybody get upset, especially when it’s one of your favorite streamers. However, in this case, it was because Summit had achieved something so special that he couldn’t help his emotions.

These are the moments on Twitch that make the platform well-worth watching and will never fail to bring a smile to your face.