KSI squares up to fight Bryce Hall, if TikToker wins his Austin McBroom battle - Dexerto

Bryce Hall teased a potential fight with Olajide William Olatunji, better known as KSI online, after they had a heated exchange on social media, but it could only happen if he beats Austin McBroom.

After months of going back and forth, Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom will finally square at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event on June 12. The stakes are high, and tensions are even higher in the lead-up to the event.

However, it seems like Bryce is already thinking about who to take on next before the fight has even begun, and he set his sights on KSI after the two had a public spat on social media. Here’s a quick breakdown of what went down.

It all started when Bryce called KSI out for claiming he would beat him in a fight. “KSI just said he would f**k me up in the ring,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to ruin the fight you’ve been dodging with Jake just because you lost to a TikToker. After I beat Austin, we can talk, buddy.”

KSI took the bait and responded, saying, “You’re literally easy work. Who do you think you’re talking to?” After all, he did beat Logan Paul in a boxing match back in 2018 and showed the world he’s no slouch in the ring.

You’re literally easy work. Who do you think you’re talking to? 😂😂 https://t.co/BAQTG1F9Q2 — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

The exchange continued when an incensed Bryce Hall listed three points. First, he said accused KSI of being “scared” of Jake Paul. Then, he claimed he only beat Logan Paul by points due to a “sh*tty call” before ending it with a jab about his weight, calling him “fat.”

KSI responded again with three points of his own. First, he insisted he’s “not scared” and has been “busy smashing music, dropping an album, and selling out arenas.”

Then, he reminded Bryce that he “still won” and is “still undefeated” and claimed he would “still f**k [him] up easily” regardless of his weight.

1. Not scared, just busy smashing music, dropping an album and selling out arenas.

2. Still won and still undefeated 🤷🏿‍♂️

3. And still would fuck you up easily. You’re a Jake Paul wannabe. Go back to throwing it back on TikTok. You can’t survive over here. https://t.co/I3Yf2mZ3KF — LORD KSI (@KSI) May 18, 2021

Finally, after their argument exploded on social media with countless likes, retweets, and comments, KSI said, “win your fight first, then we can talk,” implying that he’s interested. And it seems like people are interested in seeing it, too.

It’s too early to tell whether it will actually come to fruition. However, the first and most important step is for Bryce to beat Austin on June 12. After that, the door to more challenges will open, and KSI might be the first one waiting.