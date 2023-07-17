Bryce Hall says he wants to “fart” on KSI as he reignites feud

TikTok star Bryce Hall has claimed he wants to “fart” on KSI if the two influencers cross paths at the upcoming Misfits x DAZN Series 008 event.

KSI and Bryce Hall have long gone back and forth, constantly firing shots at one another on social media. As far back as 2021, Bryce has eyed up a potential bout with the British YouTuber.

Although, after losing to Austin McBroom at YouTubers vs TikTokers, falling to his opponent in the third round by TKO, Bryce went back on the potential fight — until he offered to step up as a replacement opponent for KSI, claiming he was “100% down” to fight the YouTuber on two weeks’ notice without a training camp.

However, the Prime Hydration co-founder shut down the offer, essentially telling Bryce he’s not good enough.

After well over a year since his last fight against McBroom, Bryce teased a return to the ring in May by showing off some of his recent pad work. While many credited the influencer for looking in “decent” form, KSI criticized the his boxing skills — urging him to quit while he’s ahead.

Bryce Hall says he wants to “fart” on KSI

While the beef has since died down between the two, with KSI’s eyes set on other opponents such as Tommy Fury or Jake Paul, Bryce Hall has said he wants to “fart” on his rival if the two meet.

“I’m gonna make it my number one priority to fart on KSI if I see him in person next week,” he said on July 16.

The TikToker is likely referring to KSI’s Misfits Boxing — which is set to host its eighth event at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 22. It’s unclear if KSI is set to make an appearance. But if he does, it’ll certainly be interesting to see if Bryce sticks to his word.

Unlike any other event we’ve seen, Misfits 008 will feature a four-man ‘Survival Tag Match’ between Nichlmao, Swarmz, B Dave, and Ryan Johnston as the headline fight.