Bryce Hall teases YouTube boxing hitlist after bare knuckle fight TKO

Bryce Hall has teased his boxing hitlist, eyeing up a bout with some of the internet’s biggest stars including KSI, Deji, and a rematch with Austin McBroom after a win by TKO in his bare knuckle fight debut.

On August 11, Bryce Hall jumped back into the ring. After falling to the hands of YouTube star Austin McBroom in 2021, Hall took a step back, till he made his bare knuckle boxing debut.

Stepping in the ring with 3-0 professional bare knuckle fighter Gee Perez, Bryce came out on top via TKO after his opponent couldn’t continue on after the second round. Now, with a comfortable win under his belt, Bryce is eyeing up fights with some of the biggest names in.

Bryce Hall wants to fight KSI, Deji & Austin McBroom

In a post-fight press conference, after taking a win over his opponent via TKO, Bryce revealed who’s on his hitlist — naming some huge figures in the influencer boxing space.

Namely, the TikTok star called out the likes of KSI and his younger brother Deji, while also calling on Austin McBroom for a rematch after their 2021 bout.

“Honestly, KSI, Deji, Austin McBroom, any of those pu**ies can get it,” he said. “They won’t do bare knuckle, but if they want some pillows on on their hands I’m down.”

Currently, KSI is gearing up to touch gloves with Tommy Fury on October 14 to do “what Jake Paul couldn’t.” Furthermore, the British YouTube star has claimed Fury will likely be his last fight — that is unless Jake Paul wants to step in the ring.

However, a fight with either Deji or Austin McBroom on the highly-anticipated ‘Prime Card’ isn’t completely off the table.