Bryce Hall exposes fans trespassing on his property with CCTV footage: “Please stop”

TikTok star Bryce Hall shared CCTV footage showing a fan trespassing onto his property, using the video to call out boundary-crossing viewers — and this isn’t the first time.

The life of a social media star certainly sounds like a charmed one. Having millions of followers and a slew of profitable brand deals certainly seems like a plus, after all… but being an influencer isn’t all sunshine and roses.

Numerous content creators have shared their experiences dealing with overzealous fans and stalkers, with names like David Dobrik, Valkyrae and PewDiePie begging viewers to stop showing up at their homes and even asking Twitter to help combat against stalkers.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem like a problem that’ll get fixed anytime soon, as evidenced by CCTV footage shared by Bryce Hall in a concerning Tweet on June 28.

The video shows a person in a hoodie walking up toward a large security gate, then passing out of view. However, just a moment later, the individual can be seen running away — something that Hall explained in the caption of his post.

“To the people that sit outside my house and record me when I leave, break onto my property, and run away when caught, please stop lmao,” Hall wrote.

This is far from the first time Hall has had to tell off fans for showing up at his house; in January 2021, Hall confronted a stalker who had “literally walked into” the Sway House two weeks prior, and ended up calling law enforcement to handle the situation.

The stalker claimed that he had visited the Sway House “thousands” of times, even claiming he was there on “Christmas Day.” That’s not even the worst of it, though — Hall’s home was also broken into and egged in 2020, prompting Hall to urge the offenders to “get help.”

Hall’s latest brush with a trespassing fan comes as another prompt reminder that, although they may have millions of followers and post their lives online, social media stars are regular people like anyone else who are just as deserving of personal space and privacy.