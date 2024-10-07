Twitch streamer confronted by cops while supposedly exploring Diddy’s abandoned mansion

Twitch streamer ‘Yusuf7n’ got confronted by police after supposedly exploring the mansion of disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Atlanta, Georgia.

Diddy is making headlines as he faces four federal lawsuits and numerous accusations of trafficking, assault, and harassment in an ongoing legal saga that’s caught the entire world’s attention.

At the time of writing, the rapper is awaiting trial in prison, leaving his many multi-million dollar properties empty… including one that hasn’t been used in 17 years.

Article continues after ad

Given the current controversy surrounding Combs, Twitch streamer ‘Ysuf7n’ decided to get in on the action and take it upon himself to do a little urban exploring at what he claims was Diddy’s abandoned 8-bedroom mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, where he is also based.

YouTube: JeremyXplores Diddy’s mansion in Atlanta, Georgia has been the scene of several influencer explorations.

The 16-bathroom home hasn’t been used in nearly 20 years, boasting a swanky in-ground pool and even a library, theater room, and wine cellar.

Article continues after ad

In clips taken from Yusuf’s live stream, viewers can watch the broadcaster making his way through what seems to be the home’s pool area when a voice off-screen announces itself as the “police department.”

Article continues after ad

“Sorry,” Yusuf says before the broadcast cuts off, leaving fans shocked and dumbfounded that he may have gotten in trouble with the law.

Yusuf updated viewers with a photo on Twitter/X, showing what appears to be a law enforcement officer shrouded in light from a police cruiser. “Free me,” the streamer captioned the post.

Thus far, Yusuf hasn’t posted any more info about his situation, and the VOD from his October 6 broadcast has been deleted from Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Yusuf’s run-in with the police has sparked quite a few reactions across social media, even catching the attention of FaZe’s Plaqueboymax, who doubted that the streamer would get arrested over the incident.

However, others believe that Yusuf will likely face legal consequences, with one TikToker arguing that his urban exploration was tantamount to trespassing.

Article continues after ad

This is far from the first time a streamer has been confronted by police during a live broadcast. In May, UFC champ Sean O’Malley was swatted by police during a game of Warzone he was streaming on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

And in March, a Twitch streamer caught a car chase happening in real-time, giving his viewers a front-row seat to watch the suspect ram their car into another vehicle.