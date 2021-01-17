Bryce Hall confronts creepy stalker invading their TikTok house

TikTok star Bryce Hall was shocked after a stalker appeared outside his house yet again, but chose to go and talk to the man with his friends, leading to a very bizarre conversation before the police arrived.

If there’s anyone who knows how to get himself into weird situations – it’s TikTok star Bryce Hall. The 21-year-old certainly had an eventful 2020, and even showed fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his Texas arrest and his controversial birthday party as part of an annual round-up.

Over on Bryce’s vlog channel with 3.3 million subscribers, the star doesn’t hold back from showing the craziest moments of his life, and often is the person creating those moments with some decidedly chaotic pranks.

But with popularity comes its risks, and the Sway boys ended up being invaded by a stalker in their new mansion on multiple occasions.

On January 15, hugely popular TikToker (and Bryce’s girlfriend) Addison Rae posted a screenshot of their texts on Twitter. Addison sent a simple “hey,” with Bryce unexpectedly replying “hey, in the middle of arresting a stalker.”

The exchange had fans thoroughly baffled, but Bryce has now revealed what happened in his latest vlog.

Stalker appears outside the Sway House

“About two weeks ago this random guy literally walked inside of our house. And keep in mind we have a gate to our house.” He explained that the same guy had appeared in front of their house again, so they all decided to go and confront him directly.

“How many times have you been to this house?” Bryce asked the man, who sat on the sidewalk. “Thousands, dude. I was here on Christmas day.”

In a strange turn of events, the man also started commenting on Bryce’s appearance, saying, “no offence to the camera, dude, but you look way hotter on camera, dude.” The man also apparently claimed to be 22, despite being born in 1981.

He also revealed that he watches the Sway House vlogs, explaining, “I came here for booze. I’ve seen these like stacks – do you even drink that much?” referring to the cinematic shots of alcohol often seen in Bryce’s vlogs.

The bizarre exchange eventually ended with the police showing up, though it’s not clear what happened to the man following the end of the vlog. They ended the video with an on-screen message that read “please. Don’t come to our house.”