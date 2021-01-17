Logo
Entertainment

Bryce Hall confronts creepy stalker invading their TikTok house

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:59

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall in a YouTube vlog
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Share

Bryce Hall TikTok

TikTok star Bryce Hall was shocked after a stalker appeared outside his house yet again, but chose to go and talk to the man with his friends, leading to a very bizarre conversation before the police arrived.

If there’s anyone who knows how to get himself into weird situations – it’s TikTok star Bryce Hall. The 21-year-old certainly had an eventful 2020, and even showed fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his Texas arrest and his controversial birthday party as part of an annual round-up.

Over on Bryce’s vlog channel with 3.3 million subscribers, the star doesn’t hold back from showing the craziest moments of his life, and often is the person creating those moments with some decidedly chaotic pranks.

But with popularity comes its risks, and the Sway boys ended up being invaded by a stalker in their new mansion on multiple occasions.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with over 18 million followers.

On January 15, hugely popular TikToker (and Bryce’s girlfriend) Addison Rae posted a screenshot of their texts on Twitter. Addison sent a simple “hey,” with Bryce unexpectedly replying “hey, in the middle of arresting a stalker.”

The exchange had fans thoroughly baffled, but Bryce has now revealed what happened in his latest vlog.

Stalker appears outside the Sway House

“About two weeks ago this random guy literally walked inside of our house. And keep in mind we have a gate to our house.” He explained that the same guy had appeared in front of their house again, so they all decided to go and confront him directly.

“How many times have you been to this house?” Bryce asked the man, who sat on the sidewalk. “Thousands, dude. I was here on Christmas day.”

In a strange turn of events, the man also started commenting on Bryce’s appearance, saying, “no offence to the camera, dude, but you look way hotter on camera, dude.” The man also apparently claimed to be 22, despite being born in 1981.

He also revealed that he watches the Sway House vlogs, explaining, “I came here for booze. I’ve seen these like stacks – do you even drink that much?” referring to the cinematic shots of alcohol often seen in Bryce’s vlogs.

The bizarre exchange eventually ended with the police showing up, though it’s not clear what happened to the man following the end of the vlog. They ended the video with an on-screen message that read “please. Don’t come to our house.”

Entertainment

Small Twitch streamer left in tears after huge 40k raid from Botez sisters

Published: 17/Jan/2021 6:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Botez Sisters Small Streamer Raid
Andrea Botez / Alexandra Botez

Share

The BlockChamps chess tournament ended with a wholesome bang after Alexandra and Andrea Botez let the champion, Sapnap, pick a small streamer to raid. The five-viewer stream then jumped to 40,000 instantly.

It’s easy to think of streaming as a lucrative source of income, and it can be. However, everyone has to start somewhere. Small streamers often pull single to double-digit numbers at best.

But the community is wholesome at times. You’ll often see prominent streamers host or ask their viewers to raid other people’s channels, especially if they have hardly any views.

It’s happened many times before, but it happened again at the end of the BotezLive BlockChamps chess tournament.

The Botez Sisters play chess on Twitch
Instagram: missbotez
The Botez sisters are chess geniuses and highly-entertaining streamers.

Alexandra and Andrea Botez hosted the tournament on their channel. It was a success from start to finish, with tens of thousands of viewers along the way. But when it wrapped up, they asked the winner, Sapnap, to pick a small streamer to raid. 

“We want to do something nice for somebody out there,” said Alexandra. “So, we want to raid a small streamer after this. But we want to let you pick who, and we’ll make sure chat spams ‘Sapnap Raid.’

“We can go and make somebody’s day after this,” she added. “We’ll give you some time to think of who you want to raid.” Sapnap was all for it. He looked through Twitch to find an unsuspecting streamer, and he picked the perfect candidate.

The lucky streamer was one named TheQuadRat. He only had five viewers at the time. But once the raid started, it wasn’t long until he ended up with more than 40,000. It was a shock to his system, and he got a bit emotional.

“Thank you so much for the raid! Holy sh*t man!” he said. “Nah, dude. I’m about to cry. Nah, dude.” He repeated that multiple times in disbelief. Then, he took his headset off, cupped his hands over his face, and had a wholesome cry. 

“I can’t believe it,” he said once he finally managed to collect himself. “Holy sh*t. I’m sorry. This is insane. I’m sorry. This is insane.”

TheQuadRat didn’t suspect a thing. His emotional reaction was priceless, and the situation helped produce one of the most wholesome moments so far in 2021.

It’s impossible to know whether it will have a long-term impact on his viewership numbers, but that’s beside the point. The main goal was to make his day and give him a moment that he’ll never forget.