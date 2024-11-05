VTuber Camila reveals stalker planted tracking device in gift before break-in

VTuber Camila has confirmed the man who tried to break into her home has been arrested and admitted to planting a tracking device in a gift.

On November 2, 2024, VTuber Camila was sent into a panic after someone attempted to break into her home in the middle of a stream.

She was forced to end her broadcast, much to the concern of her viewers, but posted on X (formerly Twitter) right after the incident to confirm she was safe.

In a new development, Camila warned her fellow VTubers to ensure they are “checking convention gifts” after revealing that a present she was given had been planted with a tracking device.

As confirmed by the police, the man who tried to break into her home has now been arrested and “admitted to planting a device in a gift” that he had given the VTuber earlier.

She further added that a family member would be “escorted with an officer” into her home to collect her container of gifts from fans and hand them over to the police, likely to ensure that there were no other tracking devices on the property.

Following these new details regarding Camila’s break-in, the VTuber community has flooded the comments section of her post, sending their love while also expressing their horror that such a thing could happen.

“This is so so horrifying Camila holy f**k… I’m so glad you’re safe,” commented fellow VTuber Captain Hannah, while Vienna added, “I’m so sorry this happened to you Camila, that’s so insane and absolutely not ok. Glad you’re safe.”

Camila later confirmed that she has not returned home since the incident and will not be going back for the foreseeable future.

However, she has “acquired a temporary [computer] to stream from for the time being” and promised to “share more about what exactly happened” during her next broadcast, which will take place on November 5 at 6PM PST.