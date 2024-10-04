Viral video leads to police investigation after woman finds rug buried in her garden

A viral video from TikToker Katie Sentry has led to a police investigation after she found a rug buried in the backyard of her home.

On September 30, 2024, Sentry uploaded a video to TikTok saying she thinks her house is haunted after her laptop was mysteriously broken while not using it.

In the video, Katie explained that she was building a fence in the back yard and discovered a mysterious rug buried underground while digging a hole.

“Who the f**k, and why the f**k is there a rolled up carpet underground?” she asked.

Many viewers began speculating that there was a dead body rolled up in the rug, and over the next few videos showing the hole, they convinced Katie to get the police involved.

Two officers came out to check on the situation, and Katie said that the police weren’t going to put resources into something that wasn’t certain, putting it on her to dig out the rest of the rug if she wanted.

After putting effort into attempting to dig it up for a couple of days, the TikToker shared a video asking for help getting access to a cadaver dog, or a radar system to check what was underground.

On October 3, 2024, Katie revealed that the homicide department called to let her know that detectives and cadaver dogs were going to arrive at her house to check into the situation.

When they arrived, the cadaver dogs alerted to the hole… implying that the scent of a dead body was around the area of the buried rug.

Detectives set up at her house on October 4, bringing an excavator and other supplies with them to dig up the viral buried rug.

The videos went viral across all of social media, garnering millions of views and tens of thousands of comments across nearly every platform.

Sentry’s videos alone have anywhere from three to 12 million views, and they racked up extremely quick. At the time of writing, one of her latest videos has amassed nearly four million views in the span of just an hour.

Shortly after the digging finished, however, Sentry broke the news to followers that a body was not found inside of the hole.

“This has been the most absurd, insane experience of my life. What did they find? No, they didn’t find a body. They found a mother-effing rug with some rubber,” she said. “The question remains of why did the dogs hit… the other question remains of who broke my laptop. I’m so confused. There’s no body. Honestly, let’s praise the lord there’s no body.”

While the story of what’s in the rug is behind us, netizens will have to wait for the next video or story to go viral across social media.

