Bryce Hall demands Tayler Holder respond to allegations after boxing match challenge

Virginia Glaze . 45 minutes ago

TikTok star Bryce Hall is calling out fellow influencer Tayler Holder, demanding he respond to the rumors of allegations surrounding him before agreeing to a boxing match.

Bryce Hall won’t be returning to the boxing ring this summer, but he’s willing to take on Tayler Holder if he agrees to a few conditions.

Hall faced off against YouTuber Austin McBroom last year in the Battle of the Platforms. Although he lost the match, he made it clear he would be coming back to the Sweet Science sometime in the future.

For now, he’s busy filming his upcoming horror movie with rapper 50 Cent — but he might touch gloves with Tayler Holder if the influencer agrees to a few things.

Instagram: brycehall Bryce Hall is calling out Tayler Holder.

Hall touched on the subject in a July 14 Tweet, where he laid out his conditions for taking the fight and even revealed that Holder had been the one allegedly seeking out a boxing match.

“Hey ‘TaylorHoldsballs,’ I heard you were reaching out for a boxing match!” he wrote. “I’m down under a few conditions: Whoever sells more tickets gets all the $$$, you make a public statement to why you sent all your friends cease and desist letters, you respond to the SA allegations.”

For those out of the loop, Tayler Holder was unfollowed en-masse by a slew of his fellow influencers last year all at once. Although it was unclear why this social ostracization occurred, it was rumored that there were allegations of sexual assault being levied against Holder at the time.

It was also rumored that Holder had sent out cease and desist letters to said influencers, presumably to avoid them speaking about the matter at hand.

Holder himself never really clarified the matter, leaving fans confused — but it looks like Hall is adamant that he answer for the accusations.

For now, Hall is currently preoccupied with his dive into Hollywood… and The Island Boys might have priority over Holder when it comes to a boxing match with Bryce, anyway.