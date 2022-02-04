Tayler Holder reportedly sends cease and desists to influencer friends over allegations

TikToker Tayler Holder is reportedly sending cease and desists to fellow influencers, including Bryce Hall, who have publicly alluded to the allegations against him.

Tayler Holder is an influencer with over 20 million followers on his TikTok account, where he posts a variety of videos participating in some of the platform’s most popular trends.

In early February, fans noticed that many of Holder’s friends had unfollowed him on social media, including Charly Jordan, Bryce Hall, Daisy Keech, Loren Gray, and more.

Several of those who unfollowed him also posted cryptic messages to their Instagram stories appearing to allude to Holder, mentioning “sinister acts” and saying “things are about to get crazy.”

The TikToker then made an appearance on the BFFs podcast to address the situation, but he didn’t give a specific reason behind people unfollowing him, and added: “There’s a lot of stuff going on offline that should continue to be handled offline.”

Now, there are reports from some influencers that they are being sent cease and desists following their decision to post publicly about the situation.

In a vlog posted on February 3, Bryce Hall said: “You know he sent me a cease and desist? He sent me a cease and desist and I’ll tell you right now, nobody’s talking about you bro. I have never personally went out of my way to talk sh*t about Tayler behind his back. If anything, I would say it to his face.”

Topic starts at 6:43

The Hollywood Fix also revealed in an interview with Josh Richards that someone had offered to exchange a copy of the cease and desist for $500, but they ultimately declined.

Fans are now more confused than ever about what the allegations actually entail, and some have even suggested it could be a PR stunt.

In January, Holder spoke out about internet fame, claiming “it’s f**ked up everything” and that he “feel[s] like a robot.”