Tayler Holder responds to being mass unfollowed over “serious allegation” rumors

TikTok star Taylor Holder has responded to a number of fellow influencers and friends unfollowing him on Instagram, after rumors of a “serious allegation” surfaced online.

Tayler Holder is a popular TikToker with over 20 million followers at the time of writing.

Once part of the Hype House, Holder could be seen alongside other TikTok giants like Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, and Noah Beck — but now, it’s looking like his comrades are keeping their distance.

This past week, fans began to notice that some of Holder’s closest friends, alongside a slew of other influencers, had unfollowed his Instagram account. These included his ex-girlfriend, Charly Jordan, as well as Bryce Hall, Daisy Keech, Loren Gray, and more.

That’s not all; several of these influencers also posted cryptic messages to their Instagram stories, with Bryce Hall notably saying that “Things are about to get crazy.”

Juliano Hodges also wrote out several posts, with one saying: “Some actions are unforgivable, and you have been getting away with these sinister acts since the day I met you.”

Shortly after the drama caught on, Holder appeared in an interview on the BFFs Podcast with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy to speak on this sudden mass-unfollowing.

Portnoy claimed that Holder’s team reached out to the podcast to “clear s**t up” and alluded to possible allegations of sexual assault, although this has not been confirmed.

Unfortunately, he didn’t exactly make the situation any clearer. No specific reason was ever given in the interview as to why he was unfollowed, although Holder did say that “there’s a lot of stuff going on offline that should continue to be handled offline.”

Holder’s confusing response to the issue has made more than a few fans skeptical of the drama and Instagram unfollowings, with some even speculating that this could be a potential PR stunt.

For now, there’s no telling what, exactly, the rumors surrounding Tayler are about, leaving fans anxiously awaiting an explanation.

Stay tuned to Dexerto as this story continues to develop.