Blake Gray furious after “disrespectful” fan flies drone into Sway House

Published: 30/Dec/2020 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Blake Gray hits out at fan flying drone Sway House
YouTube: Blake Gray / Freepik.com: ArthurHidden

Sway House

TikTok stars Blake Gray and Bryce Hall were left furious after discovering a fan had flown a drone outside of the Sway House to record them, warning that they won’t tolerate such behavior a second time.

Being an internet celebrity might seem like a charmed life, but, as with every profession, it comes with its caveats — and those often entail serious invasions of personal privacy.

Many content creators and online personalities have dealt with the occasional over-enthusiastic fan, with names like PewDiePie begging viewers to stop showing up to his house in hopes of meeting him.

This trend has unfortunately extended into the new age of high-profile influencers, with both the Sway House and Hype House of TikTok fame unintentionally disrupting the neighborhood as young fans flock to their homes after their addresses were leaked online.

 

It doesn’t seem that the superfans are dying down in spite of current health restrictions, either, as proven by a tweet written by the Sway House’s Blake Gray on December 29.

In the post, Gray revealed that a fan — or stalker — had flown a drone by the Sway House and was recording them. Not cool!

“Casually watching a show when I see a drone recording into our house,” Gray wrote. “Huge invasion of privacy and incredibly disrespectful. Will be bigger consequences if this happens again. Bryce and I won’t tolerate this s**t.”

While Gray later deleted his tweet, fans are coming out in support of the TikTokers, with many agreeing that the matter was a disturbing breach of personal space.

As previously mentioned, this is far from the first time the Sway boys have had their privacy breached; the group has had to move multiple times, and the Hype House similarly begged their viewers to leave them alone after “hundreds” of fans poured into their driveway to snap pics in front of the house and harangue its tenants for autographs.

No matter how “close” influencers might seem with their audiences, there is a certain amount of personal privacy that is expected. Remember, they are people too, and deserve their own space no matter how famous they are and how “available” they might seem.

Entertainment

Myth shuts down xQc’s accusations of stream sniping in Rust

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Facepunch/xQc/Myth

Rust TSM Myth xQc

Twitch star Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani shut down accusations of stream sniping in Rust by fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel with some evidence that should go a long way to clearing his name.

Rust has taken over Twitch in recent weeks with major names such as shroud, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more competing in the popular game.

Things got a bit heated, however, when xQc accused Myth of stream sniping in order to know his exact location and eliminate him from the game.

Footage taken from Myth’s stream show the gamer finding xQc hiding in an underground area and eliminating him. This seemingly random chain of events resulted in xQc insulating that Kabbani was cheating.

“I can go from stone quarry back to airfield five times without seeing a single player,” xQc said in a clip which Myth watched. “But out of 100 players I see Myth like six times, dude. It’s just right place, right time, dude. It’s just coincidental, really. No weird sh*t happening.”

Lengyel’s sarcastic comments, which suggested that Myth was cheating and read chat to know xQc’s location were later debunked as Kabbani showcased the power of proximity chat.

“I smile because he’s f**king yelling,” the streamer explained. “I already know it’s them, you f**king potato.”

While riding a horse, Myth was able to hear the French Canadian talking loudly and used this to his advantage to pinpoint his location.

“I get off my horse, my f**king focus face comes on, I’m like it’s f**king X, dude,” he added. “So you know what, chat? Come here, b**ch. Suck my f**king forty percent black, fifty percent middle-eastern, ten percent European c**k.”

The evidence should be enough to completely dismiss any sort of stream sniping allegations. “I know Twitch chat is Twitch, but I would like for the few viewers who actually want to listen to reason and logic to not think that I’m a scummy human being, you know?”

In any case, we’ll have to see what more Rust drama happens before the year ends and even going forward into 2021.