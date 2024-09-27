Adin Ross responds to threats that he’s “banned” from LA over Drake & Kendrick beef

KICK streamer Adin Ross has responded to claims that he is “banned” from LA over his allegiances to Drake after threats from an alleged Kendrick Lamar affiliate.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ll have missed the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In one of the biggest feuds to date, the two rappers went blow for blow with different personal shots on songs.

While the pair of them got some good shots off, Kendrick came out on top for most fans. His release of ‘Not Like Us’ – which includes a fair few claims about Drake and his OVO crew – went right to the top of the charts and has been the soundtrack of the summer for many fans. He’s even headlining the Super Bowl this year too.

One person who isn’t on board, however, is Adin Ross. The streaming star is friends with Drake and went viral for not being a fan of ‘Not Like Us’ when it was played at a club. A hit which he has repeatedly called “corny” for having ‘false’ claims in.

That reaction drew from Kendrick fans, with one alleged KDot associate claiming that the streamer was “banned” from LA and on a “no-fly” list.

“I’m not banned from LA,” Adin said during his September 26 stream. “I wish somebody would. Swear to God, I’m gonna go to LA nobody’s gonna do sh*t to me. I promise you bro.

“I don’t give a f*ck, you think I’m scared of LA? What? I lived in LA for years and years and years. F*ck that old ass motherf**ker on that podcast. I’ll have security smack the f*ck out of you.”

The KICK star was also offered help from FaZe Banks, who said he would support his friend. Yet, that would come in a unique way.

“You need me to make a couple of phone calls?” Banks said after calling Adin. “Just know, that you’re always good in LA. I’ll walk Melrose butt naked with an Adin Ross tattoo on my chest. That dude actually pissed me off. You should come do a 72-hour livestream in LA. You’re 100% good.”

Adin also threatened legal action against the podcaster in question, saying his lawyer would deal with the threats.

Whether anything comes of that remains to be seen.