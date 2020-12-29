Logo
Entertainment

Tana Mongeau flees Colorado getaway after receiving death threats

Published: 29/Dec/2020 1:17 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 2:26

by Virginia Glaze
Tana Mongeau flees Denver getaway after death threats
YouTube: Tana Mongeau

Share

Tana Mongeau

YouTube star and “storytime” connoisseur Tana Mongeau has been forced to leave her vacation spot in Denver, Colorado after allegedly receiving death threats.

Tana Mongeau is one of the internet’s more divisive personalities; having married (and subsequently split from) YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Mongeau has caught the eye of many on YouTube space since her TanaCon fiasco in 2018.

Despite the scandals, it’s hard not to love the constantly-bubbly, self-deprecating humor of the internet star, who isn’t shy about poking fun at herself; but it seems that someone is bent on getting across their displeasure with the YouTuber.

On December 28, Mongeau revealed in an Instagram story that she’d had to suddenly leave the cabin she’d been staying at in Denver, Colorado overnight after receiving several alleged death threats during her vacation.

“Earlier, when I posted ‘Bye Denver!’ I wasn’t actually leaving Denver at all,” she said, referring to a prior post she’d made. “People were just threatening our home and trying to kill us there, so now I’m in a hotel.”

That’s not all; Mongeau followed up her story with another post, explaining that she’d procured a jet to fly back home to Los Angeles the very next day.

“To continue from last night’s saga, we booked a jet to get the f**k up out of here… how are you?” she continued.

While it’s certainly harrowing being sent death threats of any kind, Mongeau has shown that she knows how to roll with the punches, constantly poking fun at the situation and even joking around with her “bros” on the jet before they took off to LA.

The seriousness of the situation doesn’t seem to be swaying her critics, though, who have taken issue with everything from Tana traveling amid the current health crisis to even questioning if she actually received the threats, at all.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Tana is letting the debacle get her down — but her situation speaks to the fact that, no matter how you feel about someone, death threats are never the right way to express those feelings.

Entertainment

NICKMERCS trolls David Dobrik with hilarious Warzone “broken controller” routine

Published: 29/Dec/2020 0:34

by Bill Cooney

Share

David Dobrik NICKMERCS Warzone

Star Twitch streamer NICKMERCS pulled a fast one on Warzone teammate David Dobrik recently by pulling out the old “broken controller” move, and the poor YouTuber never saw it coming.

Trolling your teammates in Call of Duty has been around much longer than Warzone, but it’s certainly a tradition that’s still alive and well, and one that’s often used by NICKMERCS.

As one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, the FaZe Clan superstar always brings in extra viewers when teaming up with other content creators, especially when it comes to the likes of Timthetatman and Cloakzy – two fellow Twitch giants who he plays up with on a daily basis.

During a recent stream, Nick added a certain David Dobrik into the mix, and since the pair haven’t played much in the past, it was the perfect opportunity to “initiate” the YouTuber with some good ol’ tomfoolery.

Pretending his controller was “glitched,” NICKMERCS claimed he couldn’t revive Dobrik because his gamepad was causing him to ‘T-Bag’ the downed player, all while failing to keep a straight face.

“No, no, my controller always does this bro, I don’t know it’s crazy,” the streamer joked as David begged to be pulled up. “Ah come on man, I’m trying, it’s this weird glitch.”

Timthetatman, who’s no stranger to Nick’s antics, scolded him for tormenting Dobrik, who was in the middle of his own apology before showering the streamer with hilarious curse words.

“Stop bullying David, Nicholas. It’s his first time playing with us bro, god.”

FaZe Clan
NICKMERCS is one of the most popular Warzone streamers on Twitch.

Eventually, Dobrik got some help and managed to get back on his feet, but jokingly swore he was “never coming back” to play with the group – and who can blame him? That said, the YouTuber should have done his research since this isn’t the first time Nick’s resorted to this sort of in-game clowning.

The same type of situation happened a few months ago, again involving Timthetatman (noticing a trend here?) and this time it was Tim who had to sit there and watch Nick T-Bag his downed character.

Let this be a warning to any big-name streamer, YouTuber, or content creator who plays Warzone with NICKMERCS – if it’s your first time, be prepared to get trolled as you’ve never been before.