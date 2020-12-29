Addison Rae sparks backlash after agreeing to play Among Us with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing the ire of fans of popular YouTubers like Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity after agreeing to play in an Among Us lobby with them.

Despite her bubbly personality and upbeat content, TikToker Addison Rae somehow draws criticism from commenters across the net at all times, sparking a near-constant debate as to the behavior of people online.

It seems like this trend isn’t going away anytime soon, as Rae has once again become the subject of controversy — this time, for agreeing to play Among Us with a group of the game’s biggest personalities.

On December 29, Twitch streamer Pokimane announced that she would be playing in an online lobby with such names as Dream, Quackity and Corpse Husband. Addison Rae’s name was also included in the mix, leading to a swath of negative reactions from fans of the other participants.

In fact, many seemed to be shocked that Rae was chosen to participate instead of popular streamer Sykkuno, leading to further backlash around the situation.

i log on to find out addison rae is playing with corpse?? logging back off — evie (@youdonotexist_) December 29, 2020

“I log on to find out Addison Rae is playing with Corpse??” one fan tweeted. “Logging back off.”

“NAWWW NOT ADDISON RAE PLAYING AMONG US W THEM,” another bemoaned. “GOODBYE AND IT’S PROXIMITY I’M CRYINGG THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO WELL.”

NAWWW NOT ADDISON RAE PLAYING AMONG US W THEM GOODBYE AND ITS PROXIMITY IM CRYINGG THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO WELL — willow! (@DREAMSD0LPHINS) December 29, 2020

However, plenty of viewers have asked the so-called “stans” to avoid harassing Rae and other invited TikTokers, such as Larray, even if they might not be enthusiastic about their involvement in the upcoming game.

you may not like addison rae (and thats okay) but don’t send her hate tonight, or talk shit about her in anyone’s chat. we’re all there to have fun tonight. be nice. — jess | on limit :((( (@MYSTlCDREAM) December 29, 2020

This latest outrage comes several weeks after Rae received merchandise from Dream, which similarly set off an avalanche of negativity toward the TikToker and her own fanbase.

Many critics have called out Rae for her past, noting that she had shared a post that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult” four years ago.

Still others claim that Rae told fellow TikToker Kyo Cyr to “say the N word” during a live stream. Rae has repeatedly denied this allegation, stating that she had merely asked Cyr if he’d said it after his chat pointed it out. She did not say the slur in question during the stream.

With the stream three hours away at the time of writing, there’s no telling how the fanbases for these very different content creators will interact — but it will certainly be interesting, to say the least.