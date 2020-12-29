Logo
Addison Rae sparks backlash after agreeing to play Among Us with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:33

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae under fire for playing Among Us with Corpse Dream
YouTube: Corpse Husbad / InnerSloth, Addison Rae, Dream

Addison Rae Corpse Husband Dream Pokimane

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing the ire of fans of popular YouTubers like Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity after agreeing to play in an Among Us lobby with them.

Despite her bubbly personality and upbeat content, TikToker Addison Rae somehow draws criticism from commenters across the net at all times, sparking a near-constant debate as to the behavior of people online.

It seems like this trend isn’t going away anytime soon, as Rae has once again become the subject of controversy — this time, for agreeing to play Among Us with a group of the game’s biggest personalities.

On December 29, Twitch streamer Pokimane announced that she would be playing in an online lobby with such names as Dream, Quackity and Corpse Husband. Addison Rae’s name was also included in the mix, leading to a swath of negative reactions from fans of the other participants.

In fact, many seemed to be shocked that Rae was chosen to participate instead of popular streamer Sykkuno, leading to further backlash around the situation.

“I log on to find out Addison Rae is playing with Corpse??” one fan tweeted. “Logging back off.”

“NAWWW NOT ADDISON RAE PLAYING AMONG US W THEM,” another bemoaned. “GOODBYE AND IT’S PROXIMITY I’M CRYINGG THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO WELL.”

However, plenty of viewers have asked the so-called “stans” to avoid harassing Rae and other invited TikTokers, such as Larray, even if they might not be enthusiastic about their involvement in the upcoming game.

This latest outrage comes several weeks after Rae received merchandise from Dream, which similarly set off an avalanche of negativity toward the TikToker and her own fanbase.

Addison shows off Dream's merch.
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae shared the merch she’d received from Dream to her Instagram story – leading to a wave of backlash from Dream’s fanbase. Dream later claimed he was “embarassed” by his fans’ behavior over the matter.

Many critics have called out Rae for her past, noting that she had shared a post that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult” four years ago.

Still others claim that Rae told fellow TikToker Kyo Cyr to “say the N word” during a live stream. Rae has repeatedly denied this allegation, stating that she had merely asked Cyr if he’d said it after his chat pointed it out. She did not say the slur in question during the stream.

With the stream three hours away at the time of writing, there’s no telling how the fanbases for these very different content creators will interact — but it will certainly be interesting, to say the least.

CS:GO

Stewie2K’s high school classmate goes viral on TikTok after exposing CSGO star’s yearbook photo

Published: 29/Dec/2020 22:43

by Albert Petrosyan
ESL / aristokat - TikTok

Stewie2K

TikTok user ‘aristokat’ is enjoying some notoriety on the platform after posting a video showcasing the old high school yearbook photo of CS:GO superstar Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip.

It’s always fun when someone who knew a big-name content creator or esports athlete from their younger days pops up on social media with a video or picture of them that nobody had seen before.

The latest to experience this is Stewie2K, and not many are bigger in the world of competitive CS:GO than the Team Liquid captain. Turns out, someone he went to high school with him caught wind of the fact that he’s a huge esports star and decided to do a bit of harmless exposing.

Aristokat, as she goes by on TikTok, posted a clip of her going through their old high school yearbook and showing a younger version of Yip as she flipped through the pages.

@artistokati didnt know about this till years after we had class together LOL ##csgo ##stewie2k ##esports♬ Graduation – benny blanco & Juice WRLD

As the user demonstrates at the beginning of the video, the TikTok was part of a trend that’s been very popular on social media, where people are posting about their high school’s alumni that ended up becoming famous.

What’s more, Aristokat’s post has certainly gone viral at this point – amassing over 1.1 million views, 171,000 likes, and nearly 3,000 comments.

That’s a fairly large chunk of the total 900k likes she’s gotten on all of her TikToks combined, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to have known someone who made it big-time, especially on social media.

Stewie2K playing for Team Liquid.
ESL
Stewie2K is one of the biggest names in North American CS:GO.

At this point, it’s not clear whether or not Stewie2K is aware of this video’s existence, or the fact that it’s gone viral, as he hasn’t responded to it publicly. If he has seen it, he probably cracked a smile, seeing as it’s harmless.

Several months ago, the Call of Duty League’s Atlanta FaZe star, Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, went through a similar experience when someone from his high school posted the same type of video. That too went viral, totalling over 1.8 million views.

@how_is_the_saucei think i win ##greenscreen ##SIMP ##cod ##fyp♬ Graduation – benny blanco & Juice WRLD

Now we just have to wait and see which popular content creator or esports figure is next in line to be “exposed” in this way.