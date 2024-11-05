YouTube vlogger from The Carter Family shocks fans with news of arrest

YouTube family vlogger Cushane Damiah Carter was reportedly arrested in Florida on Saturday, November 2.

Carter, also known as CMR, was allegedly taken into custody by the Apopka Police Department and held on a $7,500 bond until his court hearing on November 3. His booking can currently be found on The Orange County Corrections Department’s website.

The 35-year-old is well-known for his The Carter Family YouTube channel, which boasts over 330K subscribers. He also has a large following on Instagram with over 75K followers.

“This is a family vlog channel The Carter Family featuring Kyra, Amelia, Janay, Cushane & Crissy!! On this channel, you will find a variety of family-friendly content, pranks, vlogs, inspirational videos, and much more,” his YouTube bio states.

Instagram: real_crissy Cushane Carter and his family

Just days before his arrest, Carter and his wife Crissy tried KFC for the first time in seven years. Being accustomed to Jamaican food, the YouTuber was “excited” to dig into his meal.

After Halloween, he shared a vlog of how he and his family celebrated the holiday. During the video, each child was introduced before he showed their time at the kids’ trunk-or-treat event. When the family returned home, they walked their neighborhood in costume for the traditional trick-or-treating experience.

Fans who are caught up on Carter’s arrest commented on his Halloween video, urging his wife to remain silent on the subject matter.

“Crissy, please don’t talk to anyone except your immediate family about the latest situation. Speak only to your attorney,” wrote a fan.

YouTube: thecarters Cushane and Crissy Carter

“Crissy, please don’t come on the media and say nothing about what happened unless it is your family,” added another.

At this time of writing, it is unknown exactly what the YouTuber was arrested for and if he was released on bond or not.

In October, popular content creator LifeandScars was also arrested. Though fans initially thought he was dead, it was later confirmed he was taken into custody and later released on bail.