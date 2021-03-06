How to fix “you are visiting too frequently" error on TikTok - Dexerto

Some TikTok users have been reporting an error message that pops up saying “you are visiting our service too frequently,” preventing them from logging into the app.

With the amount of TikTok users growing by the day, along with how quickly the app is updating and adding new features, it’s only natural the servers will experience some issues, and cause some bizarre or frustrating bugs.

In January, many were even reporting a strange bug that made green and black glitches to appear in the middle of videos, and even cause the app to freeze altogether, making watching videos practically impossible.

This time, however, some people aren’t even managing to get past the login stage, as an error message appears telling them that they are, “visiting our service too frequently.” The message has baffled many users, who are keen for the issue to be cleared up so they can use TikTok as normal again.

How to fix “you visit too frequently” bug on TikTok

It’s not actually clear what causes this issue, as TikTok themselves have not confirmed it, but many theorize that the message appears if you are using a VPN (Virtual Private Network.)

Read More: How to Stitch on TikTok

It could also be as a result of activity that might cause your account to get marked as spam, such as logging in and out repeatedly or signing up to multiple accounts in quick succession from the same device.

While the following methods aren’t guaranteed to help get rid of the error message, it could be a good start in establishing whether the issue is occurring at your end or TikTok’s end.

Disable your VPN.

Reboot your WiFi router.

Change which router/internet source you are connected to.

Delete and re-install TikTok.

Again, these are by no means foolproof methods, but running through these different options might help resolve the issue until TikTok comes out with a more permanent fix.

While these kinds of errors are usually only temporary, if the problem persists it may be a good idea to contact TikTok support directly from their website.