Bella Poarch to join Sub Urban in Virgil's Mania music tour - Dexerto

TikToker Bella Poarch is spreading her wings in the music business even further, and is set to join Sub Urban on his upcoming ‘Virgil’s Mania’ tour this August.

Bella Poarch has joined the growing group of TikTok-famous content creators who are branching out from their occupations as influencers to release their own original music.

Among the likes of Dixie D’Amelio, Nessa Barrett, Chase Hudson and even Addison Rae, Poarch has waded into the music biz to surprising results.

The influencer — who became famous for creating the most-liked TikTok video of all time — released her very first track, ‘Build a Bitch,’ in May, and saw nearly-instant success with the unapologetic diss track on modern beauty standards.

Advertisement

Rising to the top of YouTube’s Music category in the Philippines, Poarch also broke into the Billboard Hot 100, and even surpassed over 50 million streams on Spotify.

She’s not done yet; it seems that TikTok’s resident music superstar is also getting ready to hop in the tour bus and perform around the country alongside artist Sub Urban, with whom she appeared in a music video back in March.

Welcome to the show🎪 I’m going on tour with @ThatSubUrban 🎩 pic.twitter.com/iep6VmnaEr — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 8, 2021

How to Buy Tickets for Virgil’s Mania Tour

Sub Urban’s ‘Virgil’s Mania Tour’ begins on September 7, in Santa Ana, California, and spans through 15 states from West to East Coast, wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 12.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets went live at 12 PM PST, and are available to purchase through the tour’s official website.

This marks a huge step in Poarch’s already blooming music career, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the budding artist in the future.