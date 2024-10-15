What is the ‘in da clerb we all fam’ trend? Viral TikTok sound explained

The viral “in da clerb, we all fam” sound is taking TikTok by storm in October 2024, amassing millions of likes and views across the video app.

This popular trend revolves around a catchy line from a 2016 episode of Broad City, a Comedy Central hit show known for its quirky humor and iconic quotes.

The phrase comes from a scene where Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) crashes a party, waves to women she doesn’t know, and confidently tells her confused friend Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson), “In da clerb, we all fam.” When Abbi fails to grasp what she means, Ilana clarifies by saying, “In the club, we are all family. Are you racist?”

This scene has now resurfaced as a viral meme in October 2024, thanks to comedian Maggie Winters. On October 3, she posted a lip-dub of the scene, creating a sound that other TikTokers could use in their videos.

The video exploded in popularity, amassing over 11 million views and 570,000 likes within a week. The comedic timing of the scene, combined with Ilana’s outrageous delivery, makes it perfect for TikTok‘s skit-heavy content style.

What propelled the trend even further was pop star Sabrina Carpenter joining in. She posted her own lip-dub of the Broad City quote, portraying interactions between her older and younger fans. Her video gained over 12 million views in just five days.

More celebrities and popular TikTokers have since joined the trend, including Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Noah Beck, Alix Earle, Brooke Shield, and more.

The sound has been used in countless videos, with captions like “My straight sister trying to relate to me and all her gay friends,” “Me catching an attitude because I had to repeat myself more than twice,” and “When I reference a TikTok to someone and they don’t get it,” among many others.

These relatable captions paired with the absurdity of the sound have helped the trend blow up, with videos amassing millions of views and likes.

This is just the latest trend to gain traction on the app in October, after the hilarious ‘subtle foreshadowing’ craze.