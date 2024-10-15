Olivia Rodrigo makes fun of her on-stage fall as she joins ‘subtle foreshadowing’ TikTok trend

Olivia Rodrigo joined the ‘subtle foreshadowing’ TikTok trend by sharing the moment she fell through a hole in the stage.

On October 14, Olivia Rodrigo performed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in front of around 14,000 fans, marking her fourth and final concert in the city.

The ‘GUTS’ hitmaker put on a high-energy performance, but fans were left horrified when she suddenly fell into an opening in the floor while running across the stage.

Now, the 21-year-old has taken to TikTok to join the viral ‘subtle foreshadowing’ trend, which involves editing videos by splicing in short snippets of the video’s ending throughout the clip.

In her 14-second clip set to QKThr by Aphex Twin, Olivia shared fan footage of the Melbourne concert, and edited in her dramatic fall sooner in the video.

“Subtle foreshadowing” she captioned the clip, which has already racked up over 5.1 million views and 1.3 million likes. Many fans in the comments were obsessed with her partaking in the new trend.

“SHE KNOWS EVERY TREND IM DYING,” one viewer wrote. “You’re so chill for posting this omg,” another said. “Helpppp cause I thought it’s a fan account,” a third added.

Some speculated about the caption. “Not me thinking ‘subtle foreshadowing’ could be a next song or a next album,” one fan commented. “Next song? Possibly. Next album? No. It has to be 4 letters so probably…Fall,” another suggested.

Others were worried she might have been seriously injured from the accident. However, the pop star quickly reassured her fans by commenting: “I am ok hahaha,” along with a red heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time Olivia has taken part in a viral TikTok trend; earlier this year, she joined the popular ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ trend and the ‘Olivia Rodriguez’ Crumbl Cookies craze.