Bella Poarch takes social media break after secret husband divorce backlash

TikTok star and music artist Bella Poarch has announced that she’s taking an indefinite hiatus from social media after filing for divorce from her husband.

Bella Poarch went viral on TikTok for creating the platform’s most-liked video ever, and now, she’s an up-and-coming singer-songwriter.

Having been a social media sensation for some time, fans were shocked to hear that the singer had filed for divorce from a secret husband over the weekend.

According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Poarch married her husband, Tyler Poarch, in Los Angeles County in January 2019 — meaning the couple had been wed for just under four years.

Poarch — real name Denarie — cited “irreconcilable differences” as reason for their split. However, not everyone was happy about Poarch’s new relationship status.

The TikTok star received ample backlash online from angry fans after the news came to light, with some viewers upset that she’d apparently kept her marriage a secret from the public.

Bella Poarch breaks silence after divorce from secret husband

On November 8, Poarch posted to social media for the first time since the news broke, apologizing to her fans and claiming that she will be taking a hiatus from the internet while she sorts things out on her end.

“I’m sorry if everyone thinks I’ve been keeping a secret,” she wrote in her statement. “I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime, please respect mine and Tyler’s privacy.”

Poarch went on to say that her team will be taking charge of her social media accounts until she is ready to return as “certain obligations” need to be fulfilled in the interim.

This news follows another major social media star sharing her relationship to the world; in October, popular streamer Amouranth shocked the internet by revealing she had a husband during a tense phone call on a live Twitch broadcast.

Both Poarch and Amouranth received a slew of negative reactions after unveiling their marriages — although the stars have also received ample support from their fans in the aftermath.