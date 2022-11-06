Bella Poarch reportedly files for divorce from ‘secret husband’ of four years

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly four years, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

25-year-old Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, with over 90 million followers on the app. She’s well known for her viral videos such as her ‘M to the B’ lip sync which took over the platform in 2020.

On November 6, TMZ reported that Bella, real name Denarie, had filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch in Los Angeles County.

According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Bella and Tyler tied the knot in January 2019, meaning they have been married for a little under four years. The star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce.

YouTube: Bella Poarch Bella has had a hugely successful career so far, both on TikTok and in the music industry.

Bella does not appear to have been in a public relationship since rising to TikTok fame. She has been subject to a few different dating rumors, and in 2021 she suggested she was single in a TikTok video.

However, the star has kept her dating life fairly private online, which has made reports of her filing for divorce even more surprising to fans.

“Damn she really kept it a secret cuz I had NO idea she was married,” on Twitter user wrote.

“I’m sorry what? This was so out of nowhere what?” said another.

Bella has yet to speak publicly about her marriage, and it’s not clear whether she plans to at any point in the future, but the reports have certainly surprised many fans.

The star started posting on TikTok in 2020, and since then she has gone on to amass millions of followers, views, and likes, and has even launched a successful music career, stunning fans with hits like ‘Build a B*tch.’