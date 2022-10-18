Alinity slams “entitled” trolls attacking Amouranth over abuse allegations

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Popular Twitch streamer Alinity is defending Amouranth from “entitled” trolls who are lashing out at the influencer after she revealed she was in an abusive relationship.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked the internet after she live streamed a phone call with her husband on October 15, revealing shocking text messages from him and alleged damage to her home that she claimed had been caused by her partner, who she accused of abuse.

Their phone conversation sparked concern from many netizens — but a large group of users also took issue with Amouranth, accusing the streamer of tricking them into donating under the guise of being single.

However, during Amouranth’s tell-all stream, she specifically stated that keeping quiet about her marriage was her husband’s idea to avoid “ruining their business model.”

On top of that, Amouranth also revealed she was married back in 2018. However, she didn’t bring it up publicly after that, likely due to the allegations mentioned in her stream.

Alinity hits out at “entitled” trolls harassing Amouranth

Since then, she has been hit with both support and vitriol on all sides… something that caught the attention of fellow streamer Alinity, who had previously phoned law enforcement to inquire about Amouranth’s safety in the hours after her October 15 broadcast.

“The amount of people being like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe she didn’t tell me she was in a relationship! I got scammed!’ Like, bro. First of all — and this is like the stupid thing, because it was like three years ago that it came out that she had a husband,” she began.

“Like, everyone kinda knew, right? Everyone knew. I assumed she had broken up with him, because when I went over there, I didn’t see the guy, so I was like, ‘Oh, they’re not together anymore.’ But I knew. Everyone knew.”

“But then, like, bro, you’re not entitled to anything. You’re not. You’re not entitled to anything, chat. I’m not entitled to anything. You’re not entitled to anything. We’re not entitled to anything from anyone!”

Alinity continued her tirade, putting the onus on fans for expecting something from a streamer after donating — something that fellow broadcaster Asmongold also spoke on in regards to the outrage surrounding Amouranth’s October 15 stream.

Most recently, Amouranth has stated that she is safe and in control of her accounts, claiming that she is seeking legal counsel in the wake of her shocking broadcast.