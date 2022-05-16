Asmongold agrees to one-off VTuber stream after Ironmouse spurs him on

Asmongold admitted he’d be open to doing a one-off VTuber stream after Ironmouse spurred him on and revealed that his avatar would be inspired by Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street.

Asmon has developed a reputation for not being fond of the VTubing community, perhaps due to some of his more recent comments. However, he insisted the reputation isn’t quite accurate and has even spoken positively about some aspects the Vtuber community.

“People got this idea that I hate VTubing. I don’t know where people got this idea,” said Asmon. “I do not hate VTubing. I think that it’s funny, I think that it’s clever, and I think that it’s a hack for female streamers.”

He proved that by doing a crossover stream with Ironmouse, one of the most popular VTubers on Twitch, and at one point in their conversation, admitted he’d consider being a VTuber for a day after she spurred him on.

“I think you should become a VTuber for one day,” said Ironmouse, cutting right to the chase during their joint stream.

To her surprise, he admitted he would. “I would use a VTuber avatar. Sure. Yeah, that would be okay,” he said. He doubled down on it, too. “Like, actually no memes. No bullsh*t. Whatever. I would do it for a day. Why not?”

As for what his VTuber persona and avatar would be, he said it’d be something akin to a muppet. “You know the guy in Sesame Street that lives in the garbage can? Oscar the Grouch? I think I’d use that as inspiration.”

The relevant part of the video begins at 13:30.

Later in the conversation, Asmon asked Ironmouse if she thinks male VTubers can be successful since the most popular ones seem to be female. She assured him it could happen and even offered some advice.

“Yeah,” she said. “Especially now. I feel like male VTubers are the hot thing right now. You could totally be a sexy YouTuber demon guy or a sexy cat boy. Perhaps he’ll take her advice. After all, it’s not the first time she’s converted a streamer for a day.