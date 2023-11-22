Asmongold slams “f**king cringe” Twitch culture and says it’s for losers

Twitch streamer Asmongold heavily criticized the culture on the streaming platform, claiming viewers are too attached amid more exits to Kick.

Asmongold has built a dedicated fanbase across YouTube and Twitch, where the creator has become widely known for his opinionated content.

Whether it be his takes on streaming, gaming, aliens, or even the difference between hard work and smart work, the World of Warcraft star has covered a wide range of popular topics.

During his Twitch stream on November 19, Asmongold has now hit out at fans of the streaming platform’s culture for being “f**cking cringe.”

Asmongold claims Twitch culture is for “losers”

The Twitch streamer began giving his takes on watching Tfue, who announced he was coming out of retirement to stream over on Kick – the Stake-backed platform that has popped up as a rival to Twitch.

His viewers accused the Fortnite star of being a “sell-out” for joining Kick, which many have regarded as being controversial.

“This is the way I see it. Like, if I want to watch Tfue, I just go over and watch him on Kick. Like, is that really a big deal to me? No, not really,” Asmongold responded.

He added: “People are too attached to Twitch culture, so they don’t want to swap platforms, and I find that odd. Twitch culture is for losers. Every Twitch meme and Twitch joke is just an inside joke for losers.”

Asmongold went on to claim there is “nothing good about Twitch culture at all” as “it’s just stupid,” and explained, “that’s why I ban half the emotes because they’re f**king cringe.”

Earlier in the stream, he also stated he would “never support Kick” as “they support gambling sh*t.”

“Well, like how principled is this perspective, though? Right? Because, if you’re against gambling Twitch has gambling,” Asmon said.

Tfue made his debut streaming return by giving away $100K to strangers IRL on a beach.