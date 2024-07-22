Twitch VTuber spends $68K to play games with Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ironmouse & CDawgVA

A VTuber on Twitch has revealed the massive amount of money they donated to CDawgVA’s annual charity auction, and which prizes they managed to win.

CDawgVA holds a charity auction each year, raising an increasing amount of money each time. For 2024, the event raised $574K which is over $245,000 more than the 2023 event.

One of the available auctions was a gaming session with Twitch star Pokimane, which reached as high as $500,000 before it was discovered that many of the bids were fake.

Article continues after ad

The Pokimane auction ended at $30,700, and Twitch VTuber Claudia Moneta was the one to bring it home. That wasn’t all that they won, though.

In a post on Twitter/X, Claudia revealed that they spent $68,200 in total during the charity event and won three auctions.

Moneta paid $30,700 for a gaming session with Pokimane, $23,500 for a hangout with Ironmouse and CDawgVA, and $14,000 for a collaboration with YouTube star Valkyrae.

Article continues after ad

Many other users took to the replies to share their thoughts on the massive amount of money that Claudia spent, with many shocked at the donation.

Article continues after ad

“Ayyy all 3! Absolute legend,” one user replied.

Another said, “Holy mother of auction winning trio there Damn, enjoy!!”

“Thank you for donating so much to charity! I hope the gaming/hangout sessions are super fun!” a third user commented.

Gaming sessions weren’t the only things auctioned off during CDawgVA’s annual charity auction. JaidenAnimations YouTube Play Button sold for a massive $20,200.

It was initially donated by Ludwig, who stole the button from the set of MrBeast’s ’50 YouTubers fight for $1,000,000′ video, but was eventually provided by Jaiden herself after Ludwig had to return the one he had.

Article continues after ad

Other popular auctions included an original drawing from PewDiePie, a full suit of armor, and MoistCr1TiKal’s own pair of shoes.