Asmongold slams Activision Blizzard over controversial diversity tool

Asmongold commented on the backlash surrounding Activision Blizzard’s controversial diversity tool and slammed the company for using it as a means to fix their “ruined” reputation.

Activision Blizzard revealed the Diversity Space Tool on May 12, describing it as a “measurement device to help identify how diverse a set of character traits are and in turn how diverse that character and casts are when compared to the ‘norm.’”

However, it didn’t sit well with fans who felt like it reduced a complex and vital issue like diversity to algorithmic data as a means for the company to make their games more appealing. Activision Blizzard apologized and clarified their intentions.

Asmongold weighed in on the debacle and urged the company to stop making “political statements” to fix their reputation following the sexual harassment lawsuit and focus on making games instead until fans are ready to forgive them.

“I feel like there are people at Activision Blizzard that just can’t stand going an entire week without patting themselves on the back for how much they care about minorities,” said Asmon. “They have to say something about it.

“Stop talking about this. It’s a bad idea. You’ve had all this bad stuff happen. Your company’s reputation is ruined. Do you know how Activision Blizzard can actually repair their reputation? Shut the f**k up and make games!

“Do that for three years, and maybe then we’ll be ready to hear another political statement. But until then, I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to get moralized by somebody who couldn’t keep the breast milk safe at their own company.”

Asmon has criticized the company in the past. He described the allegations that came to light in the lawsuit against them as “shameful” and supported the employee walkout that happened in November 2021.

However, he thinks the best way to restore their reputation is to make positive diversity changes behind the scenes while focusing on games rather than repeatedly “patting themselves on the back” via political statements.