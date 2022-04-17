Asmongold explains why VTubing is a “hack” for female streamers

Twitch star Asmongold explained why he’s actually a fan of VTubers despite the popular belief he doesn’t like them after he was asked about Veibae’s recent ban from the platform.

Over the last few years, VTubers have exploded in popularity on video streaming sites like Twitch, YouTube, and more.

Some of the more popular VTubers, like Gawr Gura and Veibae, have amassed huge followings online and have commanded a big presence on Twitch.

Asmongold has spoken briefly in the past about his dislike of younger-looking VTubers, but now, has clarified he doesn’t dislike the genre of entertainers entirely.

Asmongold praises VTubers after Veibae ban

The 30-year-old streamer was live on April 17 when he reacted to Veibae’s Twitch ban.

“I think the VTuber stuff, I think it’s funny. People got this idea that I hate VTubing. I don’t know where people got this idea, I have no idea. I do not hate VTubing. I think that it’s funny, I think that it’s clever, and I think that it’s a hack for female streamers.” Asmongold said.

The OTK streamer continued, “Because, they get to go on, and everyone watches them thinking they are this hot girl, meanwhile the girl streamer never has to put on makeup, she’s probably sitting there with her hair up in a bun, hasn’t showered in three days, sitting there wearing sweatpants.”

He finished his thoughts on VTubing and said, “Obviously this is kind of a hack, but nobody is complaining about it!”

Asmon’s perceived dislike of VTubers could come from his comments back on March 15 when he said that VTubers who look too young are “gross.”

Despite that, he clarified his appreciation for their craft and made it clear that he indeed is a fan.