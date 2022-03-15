Asmongold explains why childlike VTubers “shouldn’t exist”

Popular Twitch star Asmongold weighed in on the recent VTuber craze taking over streaming platforms and explained his big issue with those using childlike avatars.

The rise of VTubers on Twitch and YouTube has been quite interesting to watch with the likes of Ironmouse even becoming the most subbed to female on the platform.

Her own popularity hasn’t come without some criticism, however. Notably, on March 15, she was subjected to an influx of hate comments on Twitch after fellow streamer Quin69 took issue with her pretending to be 13-years-old and talking in a “stupid fake voice.”

The controversy has now led to award-winning MMORPG streamer Asmongold to give his take on VTubers and whether or not they should be allowed on Twitch.

Asmongold says certain VTubers make him “uncomfortable”

During a Twitch stream, Asmongold actually echoed some points made by Quin69, claiming that VTubing was like “cheating” for female streamers.

“Girls gotta put on make-up and look cute for the stream. They gotta do all this stuff. And now, they don’t have to do that anymore. And it’s not even a normal girl; it’s better than that, it’s a catgirl!” he exclaimed. “So every guy is like, ‘how do I compete with this? It’s impossible.’”

Despite Asmongold feeling like VTubing is a “hack” for girl streams because they don’t have to look cute, he still believes it’s great to see as the scene involves.

However, the MMORPG star went on to say that he takes an issue with VTubers appearing to be below the age of consent, saying it’s not something he’s comfortable with.

Asmongold blasts “gross” young VTuber characters

“I don’t care if she’s a 9000-year-old vampire, she looks like she’s 12. And that’s all there is to it,” he stated. “It’s weird. So that part of anime, I’m sure some VTubers have an element of that too, even if they don’t want to with their userbase, these things make me uncomfortable and I think it would just be better if they did not exist. It’s gross.”

For his part, however, that’s all Asmongold took an issue with in the world of VTubing, and even put out a special request to any streamers who may have been watching.

“If you are a perfectly legal, of-age catgirl with mega milkers, please DM me,” he jokingly begged. “Please.”

So far, Ironmouse hasn’t responded to Asmongold’s comments, but it will be interesting to see how the VTuber community reacts, given the Twitch star’s presence on the platform.