Asmongold says “real girls are over” as VTubers overtake female streamers

Asmongold says that real girls are a thing of the past now that Vtubers are outranking other female streamers.

Streaming has evolved continuously over the years, with different names and faces popping up on platforms as iconic personalities. VTubers, virtual streamers who generally take on anime-like characters as their personalities while streaming, have been on the rise as content creation has evolved.

Asmongold, one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch and World of Warcraft figures, is perhaps one of the best examples of a non-VTuber internet celebrity. With millions of followers and multiple accounts on various platforms, his opinions are regularly popular points of discussion for fans.

Asmongold recently responded to the rise of VTubing, specifically within the female streaming community. He shared his surprise with fans as he went over popular female streamers, noting that the majority of the names listed were VTubers.

The rise of VTuber streamers on Twitch and YouTube

Asmongold’s shocked reaction came after he discussed the ten most popular female streamers on Twitch and YouTube.

Asmongold was clearly shocked when comparing VTubers numbers versus those of other female streamers. Pekora was the number one streamer with other VTubers following behind her. Amouranth, a well-known variety streamer, was also on the list in fourth place, behind Pekora and other VTuber Koyori.

That’s particularly shocking, as Asmongold noted that Amouranth streams “more than f*cking any of the other ones.”

In response, fans shared their appreciation for VTubers such as Pekora in the comments, saying that her uniqueness is what helped her stand out.

Others took shots at non-VTuber female streamers, implying that their content was stale and uninspired whereas the increasingly popular virtual girls were delving into areas of content creation that had not yet been traversed.

Asmongold on the future of streaming

According to Asmongold, “Real girls are a thing of the past. I mean, the numbers don’t lie, gentlemen. It is what it is. Yep, VTubers took over.” He also insinuated that this is only going to become more common, as VTubers continue to be on the rise in terms of their popularity.

Asmongold / YouTube

Speaking on the matter, Asmongold said: “we will see probably more of this and the difference will become even larger.” It seems that this decade will be one for the VTubers, and streamers using their real names or faces are starting to really notice the trend.