Asmongold celebrates the crypto and NFT crash: “I don’t feel bad”

Twitch star Asmongold couldn’t help ut laugh at the massive crash of the crypto and NFT market as he’s been a vocal opponent of the technology since its inception.

The cryptocurrency market, as well as the NFT market, are in complete freefall right now.

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Luna, has collapsed entirely losing nearly all of its value in mere days.

Asmongold has long been an opponent of investing in crypto and has said he’s worried young investors are in over their head when investing in the new technology – prompting his reaction to the latest crash.

Asmongold reacts to crypto crash

The 30-year-old streamer admitted he wasn’t even going to go live on Twitch, but when he caught wind of the crypto crash, he just had to turn the camera on.

“I was about to post that I wasn’t gonna go live today. And then I thought, you know what, it doesn’t matter how I feel. I’m not gonna miss the day where NFTs f**king die.”

Asmon cracked up with joy as he’s continually railed against both NFTs and crypto in general for quite some time.

The OTK streamer continued, “I never feel bad for people who lose their money in this stuff. Because you’re betting on nothing. And as soon as people realize it’s nothing, they start selling and the price goes down.”

Asmon finished his thoughts on the crash, “It has no intrinsic value. If everybody thinks it’s not worth anything, well, then it’s not wort anything.”

Unlike company stocks, cryptocurrencies are not productive assets, such as a company, meaning their value is largely based simply on what others are willing to pay for it.

The Twitch star certainly felt vindicated as he has been saying since the beginning that both crypto and NFTs weren’t a solid investment.