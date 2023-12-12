Ironmouse reveals first-ever VTuber collab with Razer: “It was just a no-brainer”

Vtuber and VShojo member, Ironmouse, has been signed by Razer for a partnership. We got to sit down with her and discuss how the collaboration came to life.

Razer is teaming up with Ironmouse in a deal that will see the VTuber become one of the few VTubers signed to a hardware brand.

Partnerships aren’t new to the VTubing, but outside of Hololive’s major Japanese commercial crossovers, this might be one of the biggest collaborations we’ve seen for a Western VTuber yet.

Dexerto managed to catch up with Ironmouse to discuss the deal, who seemed very enthusiastic about it:

“Well, I was approached by Razer. It was just an exchange back and forth between me and my team and Razer.

“I really think that it was pretty much a really good fit for me because I’ve been obsessed with Razer products for quite some time.” The VTuber commented.

“I’ve been using them in my streaming setup for so long. So to me, it was just a no-brainer really. I’m really excited to work with them.”

Ironmouse reveals her favorite Razer gear

We were curious about what would be Ironmouse’s top pick for a Razer product. It turns out it’s the Razer Naga mouse. This has a series of buttons and is usually intended for MMO play, with all shortcuts easily accessible. The Naga has become a macropad for Ironmouse to control her onscreen character.

“My recommendations are based on purely just being a VTuber right now because I feel like when you’re a VTuber, it’s so different than when you’re a normal streamer.

“There are just so many more components and I would not be anywhere without my mouse, because there are so many buttons on it.

“I don’t know if you know when you’re a VTuber, you have a lot of toggles and facial expressions you have to do, and you have to do them fast.

“Without my mouse, I think I’d be pretty slow on the uptake, I think. And it’d be pretty hard for me to convey different emotions without my mouse. I’m obsessed.”

Outfits are a huge for VTubers. Hundreds of thousands can tune into the streams of major VTubers, just to see them reveal their next piece of digital clothing.

Ironmouse is no different, but she does tend to change quite frequently. We wanted to know if she designs them all on her own, which she divulged a little about:

“I work with a fantastic team. If I could, and if I had the talent, I would change my outfit every day.”

The collaboration doesn’t mean that Ironmouse will suddenly ditch her iconic purple and pink for black and green. Instead, the new model appears to be using the Razer Quartz color scheme and is incredibly subtle.

“I have to look like me. I have to have pink hair. I have to have the purple. I have to have purple eyes or like the mismatched eyes. I have to have horns.

“I’m a demon and I have to have bells or hearts incorporated into my outfit. That’s it.”

When Ironmouse streams in this particular outfit, a new headset will be seen atop her head. It can even be positioned on her head with the mic up or down, or around her neck.

We questioned whether it’s simply just a transparent image, but Ironmouse clarified it’s an actual model attached to her avatar:

“It’s an actual item. It’s an actual item that will go on top of my model. Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. It’s crazy how technologies come this far.”

She also added:

“To me, models are just incredible pieces of art and I want to be a living museum to showcase the amazing art that was done by the creator of the model.”

This might be the future of VTuber collaborations, as Ironmouse’s model will now proudly represent Razer’s Quartz headset right on her model, exposing the brand to thousands.