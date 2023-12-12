Ironmouse shares why she started VTubing & plans for the future

Ironmouse revealed just how it feels to be nominated for The Game Awards, and her future in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

It might be hard to believe, but VShojo-signed VTuber Ironmouse has been streaming since 2017. Her broadcasting career has taken the pink-haired virtual YouTuber from being bored and lonely to winning The Game Awards‘ Content Creator of the Year.

We sat down with Ironmouse a day before The Game Awards 2023, as she signed with Razer for a new partnership. We quizzed the popular VTuber about the nomination:

Article continues after ad

“Oh, it’s crazy,” she admitted. “I didn’t expect to be nominated. It was an insane surprise, but I am truly honored.”

Article continues after ad

Ironmouse continues: “It’s just really surreal to me because, you know, to me, I just think I’m just some anime girl just hanging out, having fun with my community. And to find out that I was nominated, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Ironmouse ended up winning against names like Quackity and SypherPK. She is currently followed by nearly a million people on X/Twitter and regularly pulls in tens of thousands of viewers every time she streams. The Vtuber remains one of the most popular VTubers on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

“I wanted to make friends and I was really lonely”

However, Ironmouse hasn’t forgotten where she comes from. As the streamer’s fame grows every passing day, she reflects on her past:

Article continues after ad

“I just started VTubing because I wanted to make friends and I was really lonely, and I just really wanted something to do and find a way to connect with people, because I couldn’t connect with people before,” she told Dexerto.

“And I just thought, ‘Okay, well, I’m just gonna hang out with friends on stream and stuff.'”

Article continues after ad

Fame wasn’t something that she thought about, though. Ironmouse still seems bemused by everything:

“And then all of a sudden, things just started picking up, and now I’m here. It’s just crazy to think, but I’m super honored and just having the time of my life.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ironmouse looks to the future: “I hope I make it to my 10th anniversary”

But what about Ironmouse in the future? Having just passed her sixth anniversary – a huge deal in the VTubing space – We wanted to know if she had any plans for a tenth anniversary. It took her by surprise.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god. I hope I make it to my 10th anniversary,” she said.

For someone who is effectively an international star, with the backing to do almost anything she sets her sights on, Ironmouse is keeping things small in scope:

“Right now I’m just thinking small and I’m thinking about, ‘Oh, what am I gonna do for my seventh anniversary? What am I gonna do for my birthday?'”

Article continues after ad

The VTuber comments: “But I’ve played with the idea of like a 10th anniversary. I don’t know what that looks like, because I think I’m too afraid to like think too much about the future.”

Article continues after ad

Ironmouse’s trepidation is warranted. The VTuber has a realistic view of everything she does:

“I don’t know. It’s kind of scary, but I sometimes think about it and I just hope that when the time comes, I’m still doing this and I’m still having a great time and I still love doing what I do.

“So I think that’s all that matters, you know?”

Article continues after ad

The VTuber’s win at The Game Awards and recent collaboration with Razer just showcases that while her plans might remain relatively small in scope, her popularity might continue to catapult and open doors.