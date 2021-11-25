Asmongold admits he was wrong over OTK “oxy” drama after xQc calls him out

Twitch star Asmongold admitted to being a “d**k” when he responded to a clip of xQc calling him out over the recent drama surrounding OTK.

Streamer collective One True King hosted a ‘Friendsgiving’ on November 21 to play games and live-stream all the fun.

Drama arose when attendee and streamer Minx was offered alcohol by fellow creator Malena. OTK member Esfand jumped in to intercept the alcohol and claimed Minx “can’t drink” as he thought Minx was also under the influence of Oxycodone, a painkiller.

Minx claimed being on the painkiller was “a bit”, and that she wasn’t under the influence. This wasn’t clear at the time, leading to Esfand’s strong reaction.

After the incident, Asmongold chimed in to say that “everyone was in the wrong” in the situation, and now, xQc has now openly criticized Asmongold’s take on the drama.

Asmongold admits he was a “d**k” over OTK drama

xQc was watching a YouTube video where Asmongold made comments about gambling streams when Asmon said, “I think gambling streams are bad, everybody knows it.”

After Asmon’s opinion on gambling streams played xQc replied, “Yeah, but let me throw it at Asmongold. But, he’s my friend though, and, he’s not my dad. I can do what I want, right? If you’re somebody’s friend, who are you to tell them what to do and what not to do, right?”

The former Overwatch pro’s comments were in reference to Asmongold’s original take on the Esfand & Minx situation. Now, Asmon has responded admitted he was in the wrong.

While streaming on his secondary channel, zachrawrr, he said: “Remember whenever a couple of days ago, the thing with Esfand and the alcohol. I went and said I was mad at Esfand for it and everything. I went back and I thought about it. It’s just stupid to say. I feel like I get in these really weird headspaces, and I try to make sure that I don’t feel that way whenever I go live, and it’s really hard for me to stop that feeling.”

He finished his thoughts and noted: “I saw the xQc clip about it today. I watched the clip and I’ve been pretty critical of his gambling streams and everything, and he’s calling me out, and he’s right. I was just being a d**k.”

It’s clear that xQc’s public comments about Asmongold have made the streamer change his mind, as he accepted his wrongdoing.

Asmongold recently said he wanted to be “less of an a**hole“, and this could be the start of that journey.